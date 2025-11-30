India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes ODI debut, Ruturaj Gaikwad returns; IND to bat first

Live

By

IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Follow Latest Updates

IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: There is no sugarcoating the beatdown that South Africa gave to India's Test team last week. India are almost in crisis, and definitely in a world of pain after a record 408-run loss in Guwahati. Now, they have a chance for some sort of redemption and to try and get the momentum and narrative back towards themselves, with the upcoming white ball matches against the Proteas, beginning with the first of a three-match ODI series taking place today in Ranchi. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are absent through injury, with Gill missing due to a neck spasm and Iyer out long term after the spleen laceration suffered in Australia. There is a new captain, or rather an old one, back in town for India. KL Rahul has already become the man with the gloves for the men in blue, and now he'll be the man at the toss as well, as he takes charge of the 50-over unit. Plenty on the line against a very strong South African team, who themselves have the momentum, and will have hopes of making it count when it comes to business time. India vs South Africa 1st ODI predicted playing XI There are still some questions that India's ODI team will need answering after the injuries to their key players. This is a well-rounded and well-settled unit in the ODIs, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being the headliners for the team, but there are a couple of key positions that need to be filled, with Gill and Iyer missing and Bumrah being rested for the series. At the top of the order, Yashasvi Jaiswal will finally have his chance to try and open in what is supposed to be his best format of the game. However, there is a bigger question at number four, with a range of options and no real frontrunner for the role. Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant are all options that the team would be hoping to get that role for themselves, Gaikwad being the man in form. India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c&wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidha Krishna South Africa, on the other hand, gain a talisman of their own returning to the team, with Quinton de Kock revoking his retirement and ready at the top of the order. A lot of quality and exciting names such as Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, but some power-hitting question marks in the players to follow after them. South Africa predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton/Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi ...Read More

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are absent through injury, with Gill missing due to a neck spasm and Iyer out long term after the spleen laceration suffered in Australia. There is a new captain, or rather an old one, back in town for India. KL Rahul has already become the man with the gloves for the men in blue, and now he'll be the man at the toss as well, as he takes charge of the 50-over unit. Plenty on the line against a very strong South African team, who themselves have the momentum, and will have hopes of making it count when it comes to business time. India vs South Africa 1st ODI predicted playing XI There are still some questions that India's ODI team will need answering after the injuries to their key players. This is a well-rounded and well-settled unit in the ODIs, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being the headliners for the team, but there are a couple of key positions that need to be filled, with Gill and Iyer missing and Bumrah being rested for the series. At the top of the order, Yashasvi Jaiswal will finally have his chance to try and open in what is supposed to be his best format of the game. However, there is a bigger question at number four, with a range of options and no real frontrunner for the role. Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant are all options that the team would be hoping to get that role for themselves, Gaikwad being the man in form. India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c&wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidha Krishna South Africa, on the other hand, gain a talisman of their own returning to the team, with Quinton de Kock revoking his retirement and ready at the top of the order. A lot of quality and exciting names such as Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, but some power-hitting question marks in the players to follow after them. South Africa predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton/Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi