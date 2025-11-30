India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes ODI debut, Ruturaj Gaikwad returns; IND to bat first
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return as India look to move past their recent Test series scars and script a fresh start in ODIs.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: There is no sugarcoating the beatdown that South Africa gave to India's Test team last week. India are almost in crisis, and definitely in a world of pain after a record 408-run loss in Guwahati. Now, they have a chance for some sort of redemption and to try and get the momentum and narrative back towards themselves, with the upcoming white ball matches against the Proteas, beginning with the first of a three-match ODI series taking place today in Ranchi....Read More
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are absent through injury, with Gill missing due to a neck spasm and Iyer out long term after the spleen laceration suffered in Australia. There is a new captain, or rather an old one, back in town for India. KL Rahul has already become the man with the gloves for the men in blue, and now he'll be the man at the toss as well, as he takes charge of the 50-over unit. Plenty on the line against a very strong South African team, who themselves have the momentum, and will have hopes of making it count when it comes to business time.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI predicted playing XI
There are still some questions that India's ODI team will need answering after the injuries to their key players. This is a well-rounded and well-settled unit in the ODIs, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being the headliners for the team, but there are a couple of key positions that need to be filled, with Gill and Iyer missing and Bumrah being rested for the series.
At the top of the order, Yashasvi Jaiswal will finally have his chance to try and open in what is supposed to be his best format of the game. However, there is a bigger question at number four, with a range of options and no real frontrunner for the role. Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant are all options that the team would be hoping to get that role for themselves, Gaikwad being the man in form.
India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c&wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidha Krishna
South Africa, on the other hand, gain a talisman of their own returning to the team, with Quinton de Kock revoking his retirement and ready at the top of the order. A lot of quality and exciting names such as Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, but some power-hitting question marks in the players to follow after them.
South Africa predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton/Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India in Ranchi
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul to lead; Jaiswal vs Gaikwad for opening slot!
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul will captain India in the ODI series with Shubman Gill ruled out. His absence opens the door for a new opening pair, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad emerging as the frontrunners. Jaiswal, the in-form left-hander, is likely to get the nod for the series opener, while Gaikwad’s consistency keeps him firmly in contention as India look to reset after the Test setback.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's dominating record in Ranchi!
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli has enjoyed remarkable success at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, piling up 384 runs in just five matches at an astonishing average of 192. His tally includes two centuries and a half-century, with a highest score of 139*. His last outing in Ranchi was a standout performance — a masterful 123 off 95 balls against Australia during a 314-run chase, carried almost single-handedly as no other Indian batter crossed 40.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli enjoys playing against South Africa!
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli boasts an exceptional ODI record against South Africa. Across 31 matches, he has piled up 1,504 runs at a remarkable average of 65.39, including five hundreds, eight fifties and the highest score of 160*. His consistency places him third on the all-time ODI scoring list in IND-SA clashes, behind Jacques Kallis, who made 1,535 runs in 37 outings, and Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the chart with 2,001 runs in 57 games.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma three sixes away from massive world record!
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma stands on the verge of a major ODI milestone as India face South Africa today in Ranchi. The Indian skipper is just three hits away from surpassing Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record for the most sixes in ODIs. Afridi sits at 351, while Rohit has 349 and now has the chance to move past the Pakistan legend in his comeback match. With conditions in Ranchi expected to favour stroke-making, all eyes will be on Rohit’s approach and whether he can create history in the opening ODI.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return!
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: India look to redeem themselves after the 2-0 Test series loss to South Africa as they prepare for the three-match ODI series, boosted by the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their comeback adds experience and firepower, with both stars eager to step back into Indian colours.
After yet another Test debacle at home at the hands of South Africa, the hosts seek revenge against the Proteas, with no better way than to unleash two of Indian cricket’s biggest stalwarts. Ro-Ko returns today on Indian soil for the first time since January, in MS Dhoni’s hometown. Get ready for what promises to be a Super Cricketing Sunday.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome!
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs South Africa first ODI from Ranchi.