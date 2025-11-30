Virat Kohli looks to the sky with folded hands after completing 52nd century; fan breaches security to fall at his feet

Just WOW. That is the apt expression to describe Virat Kohli's knock against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The former India captain, who turned 37 earlier this month, smashed his 52nd ODI century and hammered the Proteas bowlers left, right and centre, sending them on a leather hunt. This was arguably the best Kohli has looked since his record-breaking run at the 2023 World Cup, a knock that revived memories of his vintage 2016–19 dominance. A pitch invader touches the feet of India's Virat Kohli during the first ODI. (AP)

Kohli walked in as early as the third over after Nandre Burger removed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. From the outset, he looked intent on turning back the clock. Off the very first ball he faced, a streaky boundary past third man got him going. And from there, he never looked back.

Kohli, with his sights firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, wasted no time stepping out and going aerial. He did it twice in the powerplay: once each against Burger and Ottneil Baartman; drawing roars of approval from the Ranchi crowd.

Often criticised in the past for letting his tempo dip in the middle overs, Kohli made sure there was no such lull this time. He kept the scoreboard ticking with regular boundaries and stitched together a commanding 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket.

Rohit (57) eventually made his way back after being trapped plumb in front by Marco Jansen, but Kohli refused to let the momentum slip. He kept pressing on and reached his 52nd ODI century in the 38th over, also off Jansen. A crisp boundary took him to the landmark, prompting Kohli to leap in celebration and let out a loud roar as Ranchi erupted. Staying true to his tradition, he then kissed his beloved locket. Moments later, a fan sprinted onto the field to touch Kohli’s feet. The star batter urged him to stand up before security swiftly escorted the intruder away.

This century only strengthened Kohli’s love affair with Ranchi, as the star batter brought up his third ODI ton at the venue. He also has a half-century here, in the hometown of legendary India captain MS Dhoni.

The former Indian batter was finally dismissed by Nandre Burger, but it was not before he scored 135 runs, with 11 fours and 7 sixes. Kohli's knock helped India post 349/8 in the allotted 50 overs.

No more questions, please

With Kohli having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, a cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over his future, particularly regarding whether he will make the trip to South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Questions around his long-term place remain persistent.

On the eve of the first ODI against South Africa, a Times of India report suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and senior BCCI officials are set to meet to discuss the futures of both Rohit and Kohli, and to chart out what the two veterans must do to stay in contention for the next World Cup cycle.

Kohli, who retired from Tests earlier this year, returned to international cricket last month during the three-match ODI series against Australia. His comeback began shakily with back-to-back ducks in the first two games, but he rediscovered his rhythm in the final ODI in Sydney, crafting an unbeaten 74 and putting together a commanding 168-run stand with Rohit.