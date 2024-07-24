Jofra Archer aiming to clap back at critics with another shot at Ashes: ‘Want to spend the rest of year proving…’

England paceman Jofra Archer has set a target to prove the people wrong and get himself ready to play Test cricket. Archer is aiming to return to red-ball cricket with the next Ashes series. Archer was once an integral part of England's Test setup, but the multiple injuries in recent times have hampered his career. He last played a Test match in 2021 against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The right-arm paceman has an impeccable record in 13 Test matches in which he claimed 42 scalps, including three five-wicket hauls. He played one Ashes series in 2019, where he picked up 22 wickets in four matches and put the Australian batters under a lot of pressure with his rapid pace. Jofra Archer last played a Test match in 2021.(Getty Images)

Archer said that he is miffed with the social media posts mocking his fitness issues, wants to clap back on his critics, and is ready to make all the efforts to play another Ashes series.

"I am going to use the rest of this year to make sure that is at least a possibility. I'm tired of going on Instagram and seeing posts saying 'he's going to be on the physio's bed in the next two weeks' and stuff like that. I want to spend the rest of the year proving some people wrong and hopefully play in another Ashes," Archer said on BBC.

Archer admitted that he needs to keep his workload in mind when picking and choosing the matches he has to play to get ready for Test cricket.

"I will manage myself as best as possible and get myself [through] until at least maybe the start of the Championship next year. I'll probably play a few of those [games] and keep building up and getting that workload ready for Test cricket," he said in the same interview.

"I am feeling good and want to get some games in. I am going to enjoy this little phase of some white-ball cricket," he added.

Archer played in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he bagged 10 wickets, but he failed to help England their T20 WC title, which they won in 2022, as they lost to India in the semi-final.