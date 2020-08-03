e-paper
Home / Cricket / Jonathan Trott appointed England’s batting consultant for Pakistan Tests

Jonathan Trott appointed England’s batting consultant for Pakistan Tests

Before this, Trott was named batting coach of the England Under-19 team for the 2018 World Cup and was a part of England Lions’ coaching staff in Australia earlier this year for the First-Class leg of the tour, along with some more coaching stints.

cricket Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jonathan Trott has a decent experience as coach.
Jonathan Trott has a decent experience as coach.(Getty Images)
         

Jonathan Trott has been appointed the batting consultant of England for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan. The first Test will be played in Manchester, starting August 5 where Trott will take over from Graham Thorpe, who will go back to serving as assistant coach of the team having shared the dual responsibility since Mark Ramprakash’s sacking ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Trott, who was an integral part of the England squad that rose to the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings in 2011, retired from all forms of cricket in 2018. Trott, 39, finished his First-Class career having scored over 19000 runs form England and Warwickshire, including a century on Test debut during the 2009 Ashes series.

Before this, Trott was named batting coach of the England Under-19 team for the 2018 World Cup. He also was a part of England Lions’ coaching staff in Australia earlier this year for the First-Class leg of the tour. Besides being in a temporary role as batting coach at Kent, Trott had a brief stint with the England side ahead of the Test against Ireland at Lord’s last year, just after the World Cup. In fact, last year, Trott was one of the candidates applying for the position of India’s batting coach, which eventually went to Vikram Rathour.

Trott’s other Warwickshire teammates, ex-New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and fellow seamer Graeme Welch will also join the coaching set-up. Welch has been appointed as a pace bowling consultant and Patel will serve as the spin consultant for the second and third Tests. Besides, Bruce French is the wicketkeeping coach, while Carl Hopkinson will be the national lead fielding coach.

