Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee to pick Team India’s next coach

A Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev was on Friday entrusted with the responsibility of selecting India’s new coach, the interviews for which are expected to be conducted in mid-August. The decision was taken by the Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket after a meeting. Apart from Kapil, the panel, which picked the women’s coach in December last year, comprises former women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy and former men’s coach Anshuman Gaekwad.

“These three will pick the men’s coach. It is not an ad-hoc body. But this all is subject to conflict of interest. The interviews of the candidates are expected to take place in mid-August,” COA chief Vinod Rai said after the meeting.

India’s incumbent coach Ravi Shastri has been handed an extension till the end of the tour of West Indies from August 3 to September 3. Shastri will have to reapply to be in contention for the position. The COA is, however, still awaiting Supreme Court directions on the conflict of interest case involving the original CAC members Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

The two have been asked to choose one out of the multiple cricketing roles they are performing at the moment, including commentary.

Only CAC is empowered to pick the head coach but with no clarity over the future of its high-profile members – Ganguly, Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar – the Kapil-led panel has been finalised for the men’s appointment as well.

“This CAC is specific for this coach selection process,” Rai said.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:00 IST