Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test cricket

Speedster Mohammed Amir called time on his Test career, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday. Amir made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009 and he featured in 36 Tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. His best bowling returns (6/44) came against West Indies at Kingston in April 2017.

Also Read: Virat-Rohit rift rumours: Latest Instagram activity adds fuel to fire

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket,” Amir was quoted as saying in the statement issued by PCB.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly.

Also Read: ‘No specific style, I play as situation demands,’ Rishabh Pant

“I want to thank all my team-mates as well the opponents in red ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination.

“I also want to thank the PCB for providing me the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest. And, I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career,” he added.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:36 IST