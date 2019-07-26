Gautam Gambhir reacts on MS Dhoni’s decision to join to Indian Army in Kashmir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hailed MS Dhoni’s decision to serve the Indian Army saying that the former India captain’s move would motivate the youths of the country to join the armed forces.

Gambhir termed Dhoni’s army stint as a ‘fantastic’ move and said it proves how much he is dedicated towards serving the nation.

“Dhoni’s decision to join the army is a fantastic move. I have said many a times that Dhoni needs to do spend time with the Indian Army if he really wishes to wear the uniform and now by deciding to really serve the army he has proved his dedication,” Gambhir told ABP News.

“This move from Dhoni will motivate thousands of youngsters to join the Indian Army,” Gambhir added.

Dhoni will serve the Indian army in Kashmir and will undertake the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty for about 15 days, the Indian Army said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhoni, who made himself unavailable for the West Indies series to serve his regiment, will formally join his duty in Kashmir on July 31. The former India captain will stay with the army till August 15, the army said in a statement.

“Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019,” the statement said.

The statement further added that Dhoni will be serving in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force. “The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force.He’ll be taking duties of patrolling, guard&post duty and will be staying with troops.”

