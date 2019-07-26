MS Dhoni doesn’t need to be protected, says Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat

Former India captain MS Dhoni is all set to serve the Indian Army in Kashmir and will undertake the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty for about 15 days, the Indian Army said in a statement on Thursday. While MSD is all set to start the service, the chief of Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat , has said that after undergoing his training Dhoni will be protecting other citizen and the army wouldn’t have to worry about protecting the legendary cricketer.

“I don’t think we will need to protect him, he will protect the citizens and garrison entrusted to his task,” General Rawat told NDTV during an exclusive conversation.

The 38-year-old holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). The army chief further threw light on what Dhoni will be doing during his stint.

“When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to also be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task.

“In fact, he will be protecting a lot of other people because he will now be performing with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para). It is a very good battalion and they have been performing line of communication duties, static protection and he will be a part of it, General Rawat was quoted as saying by NDTV.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:34 IST