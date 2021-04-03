Home / Cricket / Karnataka State Cricket Association suspends U-16 Zonal tournament due to rising Covid-19 cases
The Karnataka government on Friday issued a fresh set of coronavirus guidelines to curb the virus spreading in the state.
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided to suspend the ongoing under-16 zonal tournament amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The Karnataka government on Friday issued a fresh set of coronavirus guidelines to curb the virus spreading in the state.

According to the notification issued by the state government, Classes from 6-9 will be suspended, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed. Rallies and dharnas are prohibited and a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls will be allowed. The KSCA said that the two-day match started on Saturday will go ahead as per the schedule and after Sunday all the matches of the ongoing tournament will be suspended.

"The Management of the Karnataka state cricket association (KSCA) has reviewed the Karnataka State Government order dated April 2, 2021, however as per the said order there has been no restriction for playing the cricket matches," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Treasurer and Official spokesperson of KSCA.

"However, as a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend the ongoing U/16 Zonal tournament. However, the two days match started today will end tomorrow and after tomorrow all the matches of the ongoing tournament stands suspended. The remaining matches of the said tournament will be re-scheduled after reviewing the COVID situation," he added.

Karnataka reported 4,373 new coronavirus cases, taking active infections to 36,614. 1,959 Covid-19 patients were discharged today while 19 died, according to the state health department. The cumulative cases now reached 10,10,602 including 9,61,359 discharges and 12,610 deaths.

