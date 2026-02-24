Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Karnataka chase 9th title, J&K dream big

Live

By

KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma, right, and Abdul Samad in action.

KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Eight-time champions Karnataka take on Jammu and Kashmir in the final of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy on Tuesday in Hubballi. In Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka face a side who have reached the final for the first time in history. Meanwhile, Karnataka have reached the Ranji Trophy final 14 times in the competition's history. Jammu and Kashmir have been dominant this season, defeating the likes of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal. They began their campaign with a 35-run loss to Mumbai, but that has been their only poor performance. In the quarter-finals, they beat MP by 56 runs, before beating Bengal by six wickets in the semis. In the semis, they also conceded a first-innings lead against Bengal, but still managed to win the match. On the other hand, Karnataka haven't been in the best of form. But showcased why they are title contenders with a five-wicket win over Punjab, chasing 250 in 28 overs in Mohali. In the knockouts, they have eased past teams, defeating Mumbai by 4 wickets in the quarterfinals and getting 736/323 in the semifinals. The spotlight will be on Jammu and Kashmir's bowlers, who could decide the result in the final. Auqib Nabi has been pivotal for Jammu and Kashmir, taking 55 wickets in nine matches. He will look to test Karnataka and will hope to put in a good performance. ...Read More

On the other hand, Karnataka haven't been in the best of form. But showcased why they are title contenders with a five-wicket win over Punjab, chasing 250 in 28 overs in Mohali. In the knockouts, they have eased past teams, defeating Mumbai by 4 wickets in the quarterfinals and getting 736/323 in the semifinals. The spotlight will be on Jammu and Kashmir's bowlers, who could decide the result in the final. Auqib Nabi has been pivotal for Jammu and Kashmir, taking 55 wickets in nine matches. He will look to test Karnataka and will hope to put in a good performance.