Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Karnataka chase 9th title, J&K dream big
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Karnataka take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final on Tuesday. Karnataka will be chasing its ninth Ranji Trophy title, and J&K will be seeking their first. Follow the live score and latest updates of the Ranji Trophy final.
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Eight-time champions Karnataka take on Jammu and Kashmir in the final of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy on Tuesday in Hubballi. In Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka face a side who have reached the final for the first time in history. Meanwhile, Karnataka have reached the Ranji Trophy final 14 times in the competition's history. Jammu and Kashmir have been dominant this season, defeating the likes of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal. They began their campaign with a 35-run loss to Mumbai, but that has been their only poor performance. In the quarter-finals, they beat MP by 56 runs, before beating Bengal by six wickets in the semis. In the semis, they also conceded a first-innings lead against Bengal, but still managed to win the match....Read More
On the other hand, Karnataka haven't been in the best of form. But showcased why they are title contenders with a five-wicket win over Punjab, chasing 250 in 28 overs in Mohali. In the knockouts, they have eased past teams, defeating Mumbai by 4 wickets in the quarterfinals and getting 736/323 in the semifinals. The spotlight will be on Jammu and Kashmir's bowlers, who could decide the result in the final. Auqib Nabi has been pivotal for Jammu and Kashmir, taking 55 wickets in nine matches. He will look to test Karnataka and will hope to put in a good performance.
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Karnataka squad
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Jammu and Kashmir squad
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit K Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Hello and good morning everyone!
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Karnataka take on Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, and the match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM. Karnataka are regulars in Ranji Trophy finals, and it is J&K's first time. Stay tuned folks!