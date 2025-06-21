Karun Nair's return after 8 years ends in a whimper as Ben Stokes dismisses him for a duck: 'Dangerous thing to do...'

All eyes were on Karun Nair on how he performs upon his return to the Test playing XI after eight years. However, the right-handed batter disappointed as he was dismissed for a duck on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The 33-year-old lasted just four balls in the middle as he was sent back to the dressing room by England skipper Ben Stokes. India vs England, 1st Test: Karun Nair got out for a duck on his return to the playing XI after eight years. (Action Images via Reuters)

Karun Nair went for a big booming cover drive off the bowling of Stokes. However, he was unable to time it perfectly, and Ollie Pope ended up taking a marvellous catch.

Stokes bowled a full outswinger wide of off stump. There was merit in going for a cover drive. However, Karun Nair was unable to get the timing. The ball was flying, but Ollie Pope dived full length to his left and took the catch with both his hands overhead.

“He was looking to play a cover drive. Dangerous thing to do at the start of your innings. He would have been better off had he slashed at that delivery,” said Sanjay Manjrekar on air while commentating on JioHotstar.

Coincidentally, debutant Sai Sudharsan also lasted four balls in the middle, the same as Karun Nair. Both batters were eventually dismissed by Stokes.

Karun Nair got into the India squad for the series against England on the back of strong performances for Vidharba in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter put on a run-scoring spree, and the selectors were unable to look past him for the England tour.

Karun Nair batted at the No.3 and No.4 spots in India A's two unofficial Tests against England Lions. However, he was asked to bat at No.6 in the first Test against England in Headingley.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, LIVE Score: Strong spell for England accounts for both centurions

Karun Nair's absence from the India playing XI for eight years even created a record, as he missed the most consecutive international matches for a men's team between appearances (402).

India strengthen their grip in the first Test

After being asked to bat, India strengthened its grip in the Headingley Test, following centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

On Day 2, Rishabh Pant completed his seventh Test ton. On the other hand, Shubman Gill missed out on going past 150 as he got out for 147 off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir.

Earlier, Jaiswal and Gill had slammed centuries on the opening day of the Test. Ben Stokes has been the pick of the England bowlers so far, as he has been the one to trouble the Indian batters on most occasions.