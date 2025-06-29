Khaleel Ahmed returns to England after India A campaign, set to make county debut for Essex

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed is all set to make his debut for Essex as he has been named in the squad for the upcoming County Championship contest against Yorkshire. The left-arm speedster's signing was confirmed by the county club on Saturday evening. The 27-year-old will stay with the club until the end of the season, and he will represent Essex in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup. Khaleel Ahmed all set to make his county debut for Essex. (AFP)

Khaleel recently toured England, where he was part of the India A squad for the unofficial Tests against the England Lions. He played the first match in Northampton, in which he claimed four wickets, dismissing James Rew, George Hill, Chris Woakes, and Jordan Cox.

Before the India A contest against England Lions, Khaleel represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, where he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.57.

Khaleel Ahmed has played for India on 29 occasions, including 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is. He made his debut in 2018 against Hong Kong. The left-arm pacer has scalped 15 wickets in 11 ODIs at an economy of 5.81.

He represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket. He has played 63 List-A matches, taking 92 wickets. He has also represented the state on occasions in first-class cricket, scalping 56 wickets with his best figures being 5/37.

What did Khaleel Ahmed say about joining Essex?

The left-arm pacer said that he is really excited about joining Essex and cannot wait to make his debut for the club.

“I have heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I’m excited to be part of it and will look to make an immediate impact," he said in an official release.

“I’m looking forward to playing at Chelmsford, meeting the loyal Essex Members and fans, and delivering performances they can be proud of," he added.

Essex's Director of Cricket, Chris Silverwood, said the club was really impressed with his performance for India A against the England Lions. Hence, the decision was made to bring him on board for the remainder of the county season.

“We were impressed with his performances for India A and firmly believe he can strengthen our already very strong seam attack. As a left-arm seamer, he offers something different and will add a new dynamic to the squad in both the One Day Cup and the County Championship," he said.