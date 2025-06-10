Ruturaj Gaikwad set to return to England after India A campaign; joins Yorkshire for County Championship, One-Day Cup

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is currently part of the touring India A squad in England, will return to the country again next month after he signed a deal to play for Yorkshire. Gaikwad will play in five County Championship matches from July until the end of the season before playing in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be back in England next month(AFP)

The Chennai Super Kings captain, who has played six ODIs and 23 T20Is for India, is currently part of the India A squad, although he has yet to appear on the tour. He has a first-class average of 41.77, with seven tons, and an impressive List-A average of 56.15, with 16 centuries.

"I'm excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season," Gaikwad said. "It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger club in England than Yorkshire.

"I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware."

Gaikwad has not been active since incurring an elbow injury midway through the IPL 2025 tournament in April. However, he could likely get a game in the upcoming intra-squad match against the senior Indian side next week, when seven India A players will disperse for the England Test series. The match will begin on June 16.

Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's head coach, said: "I'm extremely pleased to see Ruturaj sign with us for the second half of the season. He is a very accomplished cricketer with a natural all-round game that is well suited to the cricket we want to play.

"Ruturaj will give us some extra solidity in our batting line-up whilst having that ability to score quick runs when required. He's an exciting talent and one I know is highly rated across the game."

Gavin Hamilton, general manager of cricket, added: "Ruturaj has a proven record in all formats and is a multi-faceted cricketer that will strengthen us greatly in the second half of the season. Everyone at Yorkshire CCC is excited by Ruturaj's signing and we look forward to welcoming him in July."