India win INR 12.32 crore from ICC despite not qualifying for WTC final, almost same as last time champs Australia

Despite not qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, Team India will earn almost as much as the winners of the last two editions, New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2025). This was possible due to ICC's decision to pump up the WTC purse to $3.6 million. India, the runner-up of the last two editions, missed out on a hat-trick WTC final appearance at Lord's after finishing third in the WTC points table for the 2023-25 cycle. South Africa and Australia qualified for the final to be played on June 11 at Lord's after finishing No.1 and No.2 in the points table. Australia will be the first team to have a shot a defending the WTC title. They had beaten India in the final at the same venue two years ago to lay their hands on the maiden WTC title. India's Virat Kohli (L) speaks with teammates Rohit Sharma (C) and Rishabh Pant (R)(AFP)

The winners of the WTC Final, to be played between Australia and South Africa, will take home a purse of $ 3.6 million, more than double of what New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) earned after winning the previous two finals.

The losing finalists, too, will earn more than the earlier top prize money, assured of more than $ 2.1 million this time. The winners of the previous two editions (New Zealand and Australia) won $1.6 million each, while the losing finalists (India) got $ 800,000.

"The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritise Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition," the ICC said.

This time, India will get $ 1,440,000, which is roughly around ₹12.32 crore, for finishing third. The third edition saw South Africa finish on a high with 2-0 home series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, ending with 69.44 percentage points. Defending champions Australia finished with 67.54 points while India finished with 50.00 after leading the table for much of the time. A 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home and a 3-1 loss in Australia hurt India's chances of advancing to their third consecutive WTC final.

Here is the World Test Championship (WTC) final prize money distribution according to the standings:

WTC prize money breakup

1st Place – Australia or South Africa

The winner of the WTC Final will receive three million six hundred thousand US dollars.

2nd Place – Australia or South Africa

The runners-up will be awarded two million one hundred sixty thousand US dollars.

3rd Place – India

India, finishing third in the standings, will receive one million four hundred forty thousand US dollars.

4th Place – New Zealand

New Zealand will earn one million two hundred thousand US dollars.

5th Place – England

England will take home nine hundred sixty thousand US dollars.

6th Place – Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will receive eight hundred forty thousand US dollars.

7th Place – Bangladesh

Bangladesh is set to receive seven hundred twenty thousand US dollars.

8th Place – West Indies

West Indies will be awarded six hundred thousand US dollars.

9th Place – Pakistan

Pakistan, finishing ninth, will receive four hundred eighty thousand US dollars.