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Kieron Pollard appointed as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Earlier, Mahela Jayawardene had stepped down as the head coach of the five-time champions.

Updated on: Oct 24, 2026, 10:35:39 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Kieron Pollard, the former West Indies all-rounder, was on Saturday elevated as the head coach of Mumbai Indians for the 2027 season. The appointment was confirmed by the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions days after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down from the role.

Mumbai Indians elevate Kieron Pollard as head coach. (AP)
Mumbai Indians elevate Kieron Pollard as head coach. (AP)

Ever since retiring from the IPL in November 2022, Pollard has been involved with Mumbai Indians as the batting coach. And now, he will take up the role of the head coach for one of the most successful teams in franchise cricket.

Before taking up the coaching role, the big-hitting batter represented the Mumbai Indians for 13 years, scoring 3,412 runs in 189 matches. He also took 69 wickets. He won the league five times.

Pollard will now be tasked with changing the franchise's fortunes, as they have failed to win the IPL in the last six years. In the IPL 2026 season, the Mumbai Indians finished ninth in the points table, winning just four out of 14 matches.

Ever since Hardik Pandya took over as the captain, the results have not been exactly great. In 2024, during his first year as skipper, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table, while in 2025 the team reached the play-offs.

What did Pollard say?

“I am grateful to Mrs Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” he added.

 
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HT Sports Desk

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Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
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