KKR had launch, control and momentum: “Lord” Shardul Thakur ripped through all three

There are bowlers who dominate an innings, and then there are bowlers who disturb it. Shardul Thakur has built his identity in the second category. In MI’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026, his figures of 4-0-39-3 did not tell the story of blanket control. They told a more valuable T20 story - the story of a bowler who kept striking at the exact moments when the batting side seemed ready to take the game away. Shardul Thakur celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. (AP)

That is why the phrase “golden arm” has followed him for years. It is not about looking unplayable every over. It is about producing breakthroughs when his team urgently demands one. Against KKR, Thakur’s spell fit that reputation perfectly. He removed the batter who had blown open the powerplay, the batter who threatened to carry that momentum deeper, and the batter who was controlling the innings heading into the most dangerous phase.

The wickets that changed the shape of the innings His first strike came at 69 for 0 on the second delivery of the sixth over, when Finn Allen fell for 37 off 17 balls. That dismissal mattered beyond the name on the scorecard. Allen had given KKR early violence, and with the powerplay still alive, Mumbai were in danger of letting the innings explode before they could settle. By removing him then, Thakur prevented that opening burst from becoming something even more damaging.

The second wicket came at 109 for 1 on the fifth delivery of the ninth over, when Cameron Green departed for 18 off 10. That was another critical interruption. Green had come in and kept the scoring rate moving, which meant KKR were not slowing after the first wicket. Thakur’s intervention stopped that continuity. Instead of moving from one clean phase of aggression into another, KKR were forced to rebuild again.

Then came the biggest strike of the spell. Ajinkya Rahane had reached 67 off 40 and had become the controlling force of the innings when Thakur removed him at 145 for 2 on the third delivery of the 14th over. This was the most significant wicket because Rahane was no longer merely scoring quickly; he was shaping the entire innings and setting KKR up for a full-scale assault at the death. Thakur ensured that the batter most capable of converting a strong platform into a monstrous finish did not stay long enough to do it.

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Shardul “Lord” Thakur This is exactly why Shardul Thakur acquired the “Lord” mythology in cricket culture. The nickname may have grown through humour and fan exaggeration, but the underlying cricket reason is real enough: he has a persistent habit of producing timely wickets. He is not always the bowler who owns the innings; he is often the bowler who changes its direction.

Against KKR, that quality was on full display. Allen, Green and Rahane were not random wickets. They were the three key interruptions in three important phases: launch, extension, and control. That is what made this more than a decent three-for. It was a spell of phase disruption, and in T20 cricket, that can be as valuable as outright dominance. Thakur’s golden arm did not simply add wickets to the card. It struck exactly where the innings was strongest.