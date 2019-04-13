KKR vs DC: Colin Ingram’s match-winning six denies Shikhar Dhawan maiden IPL ton, Twitter erupts

Delhi Capitals’ Colin Ingram finished the match in style against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday but it raised quite a few eyebrows on social media. Shikhar Dhawan played a match-winning knock and his unbeaten 97 played a vital role in helping Delhi beat Kolkata with seven balls to spare.

Dhawan’s 63-ball innings included 11 boundaries and two massive sixes but he still didn’t get a chance to either score a ton or hit the winning runs. Delhi needed 12 runs from the last two overs and there was ample time for Dhawan to notch his century and also take the team over the line.

But Ingram took matters into his own hands and hit 14 runs off 6 deliveries to fire Delhi to victory. On the penultimate ball of the 19th over, he hit a six down the ground when Delhi needed just five runs to win off 8 deliveries. Dhawan was seen applauding Ingram from the non-striker’s end but Twitter users felt otherwise.

After the conclusion of the match, Dhawan said that team victories come before personal milestones and that is why he went for a single and gave Ingram the strike without complicating things in the middle.

“I knew it could have been my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important and so I took that single rather than taking a big risk,” Dhawan said during the post-match presentation.

Courtesy of this victory, Delhi Capitals are back in the top four as they have now won four out seven matches. As for Kolkata, they remain at second spot but a win for Mumbai Indians on Saturday will see the three-time champions move up the ladder and displace Dinesh Karthik’s men.

