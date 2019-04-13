KKR vs DC, IPL 2019: Turning point – Andre Russell’s dismissal in penultimate over

Delhi Capitals completed the league double over Kolkata Knight Riders after their seven-wicket win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan struck an unbeaten 97 while pacers Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul scalped two wickets each as DC notched their second win over KKR this season.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan, bowlers power Delhi to 7-wicket win over Kolkata

Although Dhawan’t didn’t relent during the DC chase, the turning point of the match came during the KKR innings with in-form batsman Andre Russell getting dismissed in the penultimate over of the innings.

Russell was going great guns for the hosts as he was striking ball over the fence at will. Before the second last over of the innings, Russell had already hit 45 runs off 20 deliveries and KKR were poised for a big score.

The Windies hard-hitter had already smashed three boundaries and four massive sixes during his short stay at the crease. But just before he could propel KKR’s score closer to the magical score of 200 , he was dismissed by Chris Morris on the second ball of the 19th over.

Also Read: Deja Vu for Kolkata Knight Riders as Rishabh Pant takes another blinder - Watch

Russell hit a wide full-pitched delivery into the hands of the Kagiso Rabada, who was fielding at third man. Russell’s untimely dismissal resulted in just 17 runs off the final 10 deliveries.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:25 IST