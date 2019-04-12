KKR vs DC: Deja Vu for Kolkata Knight Riders as Rishabh Pant takes another blinder - Watch

Rishabh Pant continues his brilliant from behind the stumps as he took a blinder to dismiss Robin Uthappa during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Kagiso Rabada surprised Uthappa with a bouncer and although the KKR batsman wanted to guide the delivery through fine leg, the ball took the top edge and Pant pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss him.

It was almost Deja Vu for Pant as the youngster took a similar catch to dismiss Chris Lynn when these two teams met earlier in the season. Rabada was the bowler as he dropped the fifth delivery short and it took Lynn by surprise and he went for the pull shot. The ball took a faint edge off the gloves and went towards the keeper in a hurry.

Pant moved slightly to his left and then plucked the ball from thin air with just one hand. The young stumper used nothing but his left-hand to keep hold of the ball to send back dangerous Lynn back into the hut.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The visitors made one change to the team that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match with West Indies pacer Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane with the Eden wicket having a tinge of grass on it.

KKR, meanwhile, made three changes with openers Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Harry Gurney making way for Joe Denly, Carlos Brathwaite and Lockie Ferguson. KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last outing.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 20:57 IST