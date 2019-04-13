KKR vs DC, IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan, bowlers power Delhi to 7-wicket win over Kolkata

In Sourav Ganguly territory, it’s fitting that two left-handed batsmen would make the biggest impact and put to bed, at least for the night, everything about Delhi Capitals’ tendency to implode with the bat.

Shikhar Dhawan, with whom Ganguly had a long session at nets on Thursday, regained his touch and timing, and with Rishabh Pant made the target of 179 look small as they reached 180/3 in 18.5 overs. Capitals’ seven-wicket win send Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their second successive defeat. DC completed a double on their rivals as well.

Having rooted for KKR, who left out Sunil Narine, Eden Gardens didn’t forget to applaud Ganguly when the giant screen showed him with the contest all but over.

If Dhawan’s IPL best (97* -- 63b, 11x4, 2x6) helped the visitors motor along -- Capitals were always ahead of KKR -- equally crucial was the support provided by Pant (46 -- 31b, 4x4; 2x6) curbing his natural instincts. Add to that an athletic catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa, three days before the World Cup squad is announced, and Pant may have done enough to get noticed.

The Dhawan-Pant joint-venture was worth 105 runs in 69 balls and it put to shade Shubman Gill getting his highest IPL score (65 - 39b, 7x4, 2x6). After having the best seat in the park to watch Andre Russell muscle the white ball into orbit for most of this season, Gill made the most of being pushed up the order because Chris Lynn was indisposed.

Opening for KKR, Gill showed his repertoire of skills that has had Jacques Kallis, among others, wowing.

Removing Joe Denly first ball with a sharp incutter, Ishant Sharma bowled a wicket-maiden first over that would stand out this term. But starting with a flicked four off Chris Morris, Gill showed he was unfazed by everything that had happened before. What stood out was how well Gill timed the ball.

He would caress it past backward point and beat third man for boundaries. When Ishant tried a slower one, Gill pulled him past midwicket. When Ishant strayed down the leg-side, Gill paint-brushed him between square-leg and deep fine-leg. One delivery from Keemo Paul was coaxed past point and a six over midwicket off Axar Patel followed a flick for four.

With Uthappa, Gill steadied KKR’s innings with a 63-run stand. The Russell show began thereafter but it wasn’t enough for KKR.

