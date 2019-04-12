IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Sourav Ganguly at home even when he is a guest

At no point during the time Sourav Ganguly was on one side of the Eden in the light blue of Delhi Capitals (DC) did he not seem at home. Or maybe he could play a good hand at poker.

Anyway, Ganguly was at work and that meant parleys with Ponting, feeding balls for the former Australia captain and his one-time teammate at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to punt into the deep and give DC players catching practice. At least twice, he was also seen pulling a leg. Literally. Like was going to bowl or bat.

Trying to shoehorn Ganguly into any identity is as difficult as asking Dhoni about his ingress into forbidden territory. He is a natural right-hander who made 38 international hundreds batting left-handed. Well into his fifth decade and after being a popular anchor of television quiz show, he lip-synced and danced in a music video last year. No great lover of books, he has co-authored one.

READ: MS Dhoni did not offend me - Umpire Bruce Oxenford to match referee

And just when you thought he would stay just as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) having given up his earlier assignments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and responsibilities at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he joined DC as an advisor. Conflict of interest? In his mind, the idea is as preposterous as getting to the toss before Steve Waugh.

But being in the away dressing room at Eden is something Ganguly has experienced once. Seven summers ago, he came as a Pune player and divided Kolkata. On Friday, sat in the DC dugout, he heard chants of ‘KKR, KKR’ as Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill tried to make best use of the Power Play. In a pitchside interview, Ganguly said he hadn’t thought about whether coming to Eden in DC colours made the occasion different.

But asked about the wicket — one that got teams to drop wrist spinners for quicks — Ganguly spoke like the lord of the manor. He said ‘we’ have tried to prepare a good pitch.

If there is a contradiction in a DC ‘advisor’ saying ‘we’ about the Eden wicket, it is for the ombudsman to figure out. For Ganguly, there is nothing unusual about being at home even when he is a guest.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 22:45 IST