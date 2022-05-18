Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Live Score KKR vs LSG: KL Rahul and co eye play-offs berth against Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Live Score: The Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders are placed sixth on the table with 12 points. Catch the LIVE updates of IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG:
Updated on May 18, 2022 05:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Score: After securing emphatic wins in their previous two matches, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will eye for another positive result against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which will ensure they remain alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 play-offs race. Knight Riders are placed sixth on the table with 12 points and a win will take them to 14 points and put them on level terms with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who still have a match to play. Meanwhile, a win will ensure LSG a play-offs berth and will boost their chances of a top two finish. Catch the LIVE updates of IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 18, 2022 05:16 PM IST

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG LIVE updates: What happened the last time

    The last time when these two sides met, Lucknow Super Giants steamrolled past Kolkata Knight Riders with a comprehensive 75-run win. Batting first, Lucknow piled 176/7 on the board. In response, KKR were packed for 101 in less than 15 overs. 

    Avesh Khan and Jason Holder had then scalped three wickets each to decimate the KKR batting line-up.

  • May 18, 2022 05:07 PM IST

    IPL, KKR vs SRH: Cam Andrew Russell emerge as the gamechanger tonight?

    Andrew Russell can emerge to be the gamechanger tonight, considering his recent exploits against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

    Russell had scalped two wickets against MI and produced a brilliant all-round show against SRH. He scored an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls and went to scalp three wickets in his four overs. 

  • May 18, 2022 04:54 PM IST

    KKR vs LSG LIVE updates: Play-offs equation for Lucknow Super Giants

    The play-offs equation for Lucknow Super Giants is very simple. The KL Rahul-led unit are on the verge of advancing to the next stage and a win tonight will do that. 

    They are currently placed at the third spot with 16 points and a will in fact will boost their chances of a top two finish.

  • May 18, 2022 04:47 PM IST

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG LIVE score updates: How Kolkata can qualify for play-offs

    The huge wins over Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have helped Kolkata Knight Riders' theoretical chances of making to the play-offs alive. Now against Lucknow Super Giants, Shreyas Iyer and co will hope for a similar show. 

    A win will take them to level points with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who still have a game each in their hands. The best thing for KKR at the moment is their run-rate, which stands at +0.160. If the other two results go their way, KKR can emerge as the fourth side to advance to the play-offs.

  • May 18, 2022 04:35 PM IST

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for further updates!

ipl 2022
cricket

