KL Rahul admits he didn’t notice overtaking MS Dhoni in IPL run charts: 'I didn't even realise'

But Delhi have also been highly inconsistent this season and are seventh in the IPL 2026 table with three wins and five defeats.

KL Rahul overtook MS Dhoni in the IPL run-scorers list, and the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter has reinvented himself this year. Now, the 34-year-old has reached 5,580 runs in 144 innings at an average of 46.50 and 138.39 strike rate. Rahul is fifth in the list, and Dhoni is seventh with 5439 runs in 242 innings, with an average of 38.30 and a 137.45 strike rate. His unbeaten 67-ball 152* vs Punjab Kings this season also saw him enter the history books.

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Speaking to JioStar, Rahul opened up on overtaking Dhoni on the IPL run-scorers list, but revealed that he wanted to match the CSK veteran's record of five trophies.

“I didn't even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai on the IPL's all-time run-scorers list. Honestly, the milestone I would love to match with MS Dhoni is his five IPL trophies that he’s won with CSK,” he said.

“When you have a long career, personal achievements do feel special. They tell you that your hard work and sacrifices have paid off. But at the end of the day, cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides. That has always been my goal. Every season, I give my best to win the IPL, no matter which team I play for. That matters the most to me. Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I am on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni,” he added.

For DC, Rahul has also been opening the batting for DC. Commenting on batting at the top of the order, he said, “Playing as an opening batter for Delhi Capitals makes my life a bit easier. Knowing that this is where I am going to bat, and that it is a permanent position, helps me prepare better."

"Of course, nothing is truly permanent in a team sport. Sometimes you have to shift up or down the order and be flexible in your mindset. But walking into the season knowing that this is where I will mostly start helps me find a clear game plan. It gives me clarity on what I need to do this season, and that has really helped me. I have always batted at the top of the order, at least in T20 cricket and the IPL. It is a position where I have spent a lot of time, so I know how to manage my game. I understand what kind of process I need to follow to help the team. It is a very comfortable role for me. I am happy that I am at the top.”