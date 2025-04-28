'KL Rahul my favourite wicket': Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna says 'I didn't really do anything different'

Prasidh Krishna, the right-arm pacer, has truly come into his own in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season, his performances going a long way in Gujarat Titans consistently outclassing the opponents. Picked by Gujarat for INR 9.50 crore at the mega auction, Prasidh, 29, has repaid the management's faith by stepping up and delivering outstanding overs when it mattered the most. Prasidh Krishna (L) dismissed KL Rahul for 28(AFP)

Prasidh has scalped 16 wickets in eight matches this season at an economy rate of 7.29, mixing up pace brilliantly. Prasidh missed the last two editions of the IPL due to an injury, but Gujarat Titans trusted the pacer, and the belief is paying off for the 2022 IPL champions.

Gujarat Titans currently sit atop the points table, primarily due to their improved bowling arsenal. Prasidh has formed a formidable partnership with Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma, as the pace trio continues to rattle the opposition. Titans captain Shubman Gill has trusted Prasidh blindly, making him bowl difficult overs in an IPL game. The speedster has nailed his role in the death overs, helping GT control the flow of runs.

The pacer, who recently played the Sydney Test against Australia, credited his success to Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, revealing his conversations with the former India pacer ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

"I didn't really do anything different. I think the preparation was better. I was very clear about what I wanted to work on. I ensured I put in the hours and had the right conversations with Ashish Nehra. I think one thing that I have learnt from him in the few months I have worked with him is about reading the conditions, reading the pitch, making sure you make the right decisions when you are at the top of the mark," Prasidh said during JioStar Press Room.

"I think all of these things help you be more confident, and when you are confident, I think you would want to play the games, as many games as possible and make sure you contribute to your team's victory," he added.

Prasidh spent considerable time on the sidelines due to injury but has fully recovered. He hopes to be part of the Test squad for the five-match Test series against England, set to begin on June 20. However, the speedster does not consider himself a "red-ball specialist," but his performances in the IPL are proof enough that he can be an all-format player for India.

"The body is good. I'm feeling good. I've been able to play a lot of cricket for some time now and I'm enjoying being on the ground. And the talk about red-ball, white-ball is something, the way I look at it is very different. If you are in form, if you can hit the lengths right, if you have good control in your bowling, I think you are good enough to play any format of the game," said Prasidh.

"Wickets are just a part of the game. I think bowling well is important," he added.

'KL Rahul's wicket my favourite'

Of the 16 wickets Prasidh has scalped this season, Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul's dismissal at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, is his favourite. Rahul and Prasidh have shared the dressing room several times while playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket, but the 29-year-old said KL Rahul's wicket holds a special place.

"I would say KL Rahul's wicket was my favourite because I was kind of under pressure, the ball was going all over the place, and I had to nail that ball there and lucky that the ball swung very late and got somebody like KL Rahul and that wicket was really important to break the momentum that they had so I would say KL's wicket is my favourite so far," said Prasidh.

Lastly, the India pacer said that the decision to let bowlers apply saliva on the ball for the ongoing IPL 2025 season has helped the bowlers as they can get enough purchase off the wicket. "It has played a bit of a part because if you look at what the ball does with the saliva on it, even if it means that one out of the 120 balls stays in a little more, that means you get a wicket," he said.

"That's an extra dot ball, and if that happens at a crucial stage (when the right batsman gets out, that means you slow down the team's run rate, you get the momentum back. So, it has a chain reaction kind of a thing, which has definitely helped the bowlers," he concluded.