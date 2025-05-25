Klaasen ton leads SRH batting show in big win over KKR

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting fireworks dominated the early half of the tournament before their gung-ho approach came under scrutiny. However, as SRH brought an end to their campaign at the league stage of the IPL, they signed off with a bang again against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed a 37-ball century in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

‘Travi-Shek’ combined again to produce magic and Heinrich Klaasen (105*) put a cherry on the top as SRH scored 278/3 – the third highest total in the history of IPL. Interestingly, the Sunrisers now hold the record for the four highest scores in the tournament.

Defending champions KKR did not end their season on a good note as they suffered a 110-run defeat in this final game (168 all out in 18.4 overs), finishing seventh with 12 points. SRH finished eighth with 11 points.

After electing to bat first, Abhishek Sharma (32) and Travis Head (76) raised a 92-run opening partnership, piling up 72 runs in the Powerplay. Klaasen then scored a breathtaking century – the joint-third fastest in IPL history – that came off just 37 balls.

It was a knock laced with nine sixes and seven fours and left KKR needing to complete a steep 279 chase. He had scored a 17-ball 50 before that, his fastest in T20s. Before Klassen’s onslaught, Head laid the foundation with a commanding 76.

Sunil Narine (2/42) was the pick of the KKR bowlers, having taken out the SRH top-order by dismissing Head and Abhishek. Chasing a mammoth total, Narine started strong with a 16-ball 31. Quinton de Kock though was dismissed early by Eshan Malinga (3/31). It was Jaydev Unadkat (3/24) who was on a roll in the start, dismissing both Narine (31) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (15).

The rest of the middle order crumbled soon after as Rinku Singh (9), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (14), Rinku Singh (9) and Andre Russell (0) all walked back without significant damage inflicted. Ramandeep Singh departed for 13. And through the middle-order shakedown was Harsh Dubey who picked up 3/34.

Manish Pandey (37) and Harshit Rana (30) tried to add some impetus to the innings but the match was far gone before that. Although the SRH batters had set up the hammering, the bowlers also produced a clinical effort on the way to their big win against KKR.