Krunal Pandya tests positive for Covid-19, 2nd T20I vs SL postponed to 28th July

The second T20 international between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, has been postponed by a day after India all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed through a tweet.

"The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," the BCCI tweet further stated

India had beaten Sri Lanka in the first T20 international, after having earlier won the ODI series 2-1. The second T20I has been scheduled for Wednesday as of now, but it will go ahead depending on whether there are more cases of the pandemic in the Indian camp or not.

Krunal has been an integral member of the team, that is currently playing in Sri Lanka. He has made decent contributions with both bat and ball in the ODI and T20I series.