KS Bharat's new innings: Ex-India wicketkeeper eyes UAE international cricket

Former India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has set his sights on a return to international cricket after announcing his retirement on June 4. The 33-year-old is serving a cooling-off period that will conclude in February 2027, after which he hopes to be eligible to play for UAE.

KS Bharat eyes international return with UAE (AFP)

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Bharat, who played 7 Tests between 2023 and 2024, stepped away from the domestic circuit earlier this year to free himself up for global T20 leagues.

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“Playing Test cricket is the ultimate feeling when you’re playing for your country… But as a player, all you want to do is to play the game. I’ve been performing well in domestic cricket over the years,” Bharat, who is playing for Emirates Eagles in the Abu Dhabi T10, said in a media release.

“But somewhere I felt I still have those international days in me. That is the reason I had to take this hard call (the retirement),” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He confirmed his plans to represent UAE next. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He confirmed his plans to represent UAE next. {{/usCountry}}

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“That (to play for UAE) is the plan. I still have to complete the cooling-off period. In February, it will be done,” he said.

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'UAE Cricket has been kind to me'

KS Bharat revealed that he has been making the most of the ICC Academy's top-tier facilities for regular training sessions.

“The UAE cricket has been kind to welcome me and allow me to use their facilities. The quality of players you play with is high for a domestic structure, because UAE is a place where you get all kinds of cricketers, from South Africa, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and a few Indians now. I’m really loving this second innings,” he said.

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Bharat's immediate focus is the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. While his team, Emirates Eagles, lost by 10 wickets to Arabian Aces, Bharat remains positive.

“There is a little bit of adaptation to be done. Probably, remembering the younger days when I used to play with a tennis ball. Before you realise it, two balls and the game changes very quickly, or two dot balls and the game comes back your way. It’s not the easiest format, but I’m having fun,” he added.