Royal Desert Champions bank on bowling for Abu Dhabi T10 debut

The T10 format may differ from international formats played around the world, featuring far fewer overs and greater scope for batting fireworks. Yet, the formula for winning a T10 league remains the same: “The bowlers are the ones who will win you the game in this format,” said Royal Desert Champions team director Robin Singh. Royal Desert Champion owner Amit Narang (extreme right) with team director Robin Singh (centre)

Inspired by T20 cricket, T10, as the name suggests, is a 10-over-a-side contest. There are three overs of Powerplay, and each bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs. Abu Dhabi hosted the first-ever T10 league nine years ago, but in 2026, the tournament will begin a new chapter under the ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH). The tournament will run from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Royal Desert Champions will make their debut this season, with West Indies' Nicholas Pooran set to captain the side. He, along with Phil Salt and Sherfane Rutherford, was signed before the draft. The franchise added Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, while Dushmantha Chameera, Chris Jordan and Luke Wood further bolstered the bowling attack.

Robin said the emphasis on bowling was deliberate. “You have to have a good squad, obviously. People who can execute. You need to have good fast bowlers. I think more importantly, good spinners as well, if they are capable of holding their own,” he told Hindustan Times. “But I think more importantly, the bowlers are the ones who will win you the game in this format, and it's really about execution, the fast bowlers.”

The former India all-rounder, who recently ended his 16-year association with Mumbai Indians, is no stranger to the format. He previously coached Kerala Kings to the title in the inaugural T10 League before guiding Northern Warriors to the championship in the second edition.

He believes batting will take care of itself in this format. “You have 10 overs, so I'm pretty sure the batsmen can do the job because you have 11 people to bat, really and truly,” he said.

Robin, who represented India in 137 international matches, took the decision to return to the T10 league with a new franchise because he wanted to start afresh. “It's just a new franchise, a fresh franchise to work with, so I thought let me give it another shot. The owners have been very good, so we had some discussions,” he said.

Franchise owner Amit Narang wants the team to be remembered for more than just its results. “We want to build a legacy that people will remember us for, not just by how many matches we win, but by the way we play the game,” he told HT.

As the team prepares for its first season, Narang has a simple promise for its supporters: “Expect us to give everything we have, play without fear and earn your support.”