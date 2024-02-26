Kuldeep Yadav draws stunning 'Shane Warne' parallels as ex-England captains Vaughan, Cook in absolute awe

Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England was full of epic action and drama. India were rocked by Shoaib Bashir on Day 2, but Dhruv Jurel put in a determined batting display on Day 3 , smacking an inspirational 90 to ensure that England's lead was only 46. Kuldeep Yadav was compared to Shane Warne.

The hosts put in a sensational bowling display in the second innings to wipe out England for 145. R Ashwin was on fire with the new ball and then Kuldeep Yadav made England dance to his tunes. Ashwin bagged a five-wicket haul and Kuldeep struck four times.

Reacting to Kuldeep's display, England legend Michael Vaughan had special praise for the Indian spinner. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “The best compliment I can give @imkuldeep18 .. Today he has bowled today like a left armed Shane Warne ..”

Then, Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep's IPL club, posted Vaughan's tweet on X, which the former player retweeted and wrote, “He absolutely would have loved how Kuldeep bowled today ...”

Meanwhile, former England captain Alastair Cook heaped praise on the Indian spinners. Speaking on TNT Sports, he said, "Today we've seen India's spinners causing chaos on a turning pitch and I think that's what a lot of us were worried about before the series."

"To win a Test against this India team in their own conditions, England have to be on it for four whole days...They have been very good for two and a half days, but the last few hours they weren't on it and India have burst through the door. England have got a mountain to climb," he added.

Kuldeep bowled 15 overs and took four wickets, conceding only 22 runs. Meanwhile, Ashwin took five wickets in 15 overs, leaking 51 runs. Chasing a target of 192 runs, India didn't lose any wickets till Stumps, with Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) to resume batting on Day 4.