Kuldeep Yadav ignored again as Gambhir backs Harshit Rana for the 2nd ODI in Adelaide

As the action shifts to Adelaide in the India tour of Australia, the tourists look for oxygen with a win in the game. After a humiliating defeat in the first match at the Optus Stadium in Perth, India need to bounce back strong and win the game to draw level in the series and keep it alive for the final match in Sydney. Kuldeep Yadav failed to get picked in India's XI for Perth ODI.(AFP and Reuters)

No place for Kuldeep Yadav

The toss for the all-important second match has taken place. Australia have won the toss and have decided to chase the target. There is no change in the Indian XI.

India are going in with their combination of three pacers along with two spinners in Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Nitish Reddy stays in the team as the seam-bowling all-round option.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is considered to be one of the best for batting in Australia. The conditions here are quite similar to those available in the Indian subcontinent. India will be familiar with the conditions and will look to take full advantage of them.

The Indian cricket fans and the experts will keep an eye on how the two of their biggest stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, perform. The duo failed to fire in the first match and will be looking to make up for it in this game. The build-up and the hype around their return have been unreal, and now it is time for Ro-Ko to deliver.

Talking about team changes, Australia have made three changes to their side. Wicketkeeper batter, Alex Carey, has returned to the side along with the leg spinner, Adam Zampa. Xavier Bartlett also finds his way into the XI. The players out are - Josh Philippe, Matt Kuhnemann, and Nathan Ellis. Australia would be keen to perform their best in this match, continue their domination, and kill off the affair before the final game in Sydney.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.