Kuldeep Yadav returns, BCCI names revised squad for 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh after Rohit, Chahar, Sen ruled out out

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's squad for the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. The decision was taken after three Indian cricketers including capatain Rohit Sharma were ruled out of the final match of the series due to injuries. Vice-captain KL Rahul will expectedly lead India in Rohit's absence.

Kuldeep had made a comeback to the Indian limited-overs setup in the New Zealand tour but surprisingly did not get to play a single match in the T20I and ODI series. Kuldeep was supposed to be join the Indian squad in Bangladesh ahead of the Test series but now the Uttar Pradesh cricketer will reach earlier and looks set to play the third match.

Meanwhile, BCCI said a call on captain Rohit's availability for the two-match Test series will be taken later.

“Rohit suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” BCCI said.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Kuldeep Yadav added to #TeamIndia squad for the final ODI against Bangladesh. #BANvIND



Other Updates & More Details 🔽https://t.co/8gl4hcWqt7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2022

Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the series opener in Mirpur, has been diagnosed with a stress injury while Chahar is down with a hamstring strain again.

“Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI medical team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries,” the release added.

Without taking Chahar's name, Rohit expressed his displeasures about the role of NCA after reoccring injury to players after the second ODI.

Having already lost the series, India will be aiming to end the series on a high by winning the final ODI and head to the Test series high on confidence.

Revised India squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON