'His leg-side play, flicks are wonderful': Sangakkara names 'exciting' RR youngster whose skills he would 'like to have'

The Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 29 when the side takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The tournament begins on March 26 with a blockbuster opening game between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. The 2022 edition of the tournament will showcase new-look franchises, thanks to the mega auction which preceded the season in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Royals had a stellar auction, with side procuring the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, and Daryl Mitchell in the batting order, among others. In a conversation on ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on Clubhouse, Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara spoke in detail about the team, and also talked about the side's young batters as it prepares for the upcoming season.

Also read: Washington comes up with hilarious reply after Natarajan asks ‘Do you miss RCB’

In addition to Padikkal and Hetmyer, the side also brought back youngster Riyan Parag to their roster. Ahead of the auction, the Royals had retained young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as well. When Sangakkara was asked if he could take one aspect of the above-mentioned players, the Sri Lankan legend had some interesting answers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Any aspect from the game from players like Devdutt Padikkal, Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal that you would've liked to have if you were playing, Sanga?” the interviewer asked. In turn, the SL legend replied, “Devdutt Padikkal's leg-side play, his flicks and his ability against pace are wonderful.”

“Jaiswal.. his power and enthusiasm, in terms of the off-side play. Hetmyer's ability to hit sixers and Parag's ability to hit sixers for fun,” Sangakkara said.

Further talking about Padikkal, the former Sri Lanka batter who has represented the side in 134 Tests, 404 ODIs and 56 T20Is, said that the youngster is an “accomplished” player.

“I've watched Devdutt Padikkal over the last two seasons. He's such an exciting player, so accomplished. I just want him to know how valuable he is for the team,” said Sangakkara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}