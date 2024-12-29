Labuschagne's bold take, debutant Sam Konstas 'got under the skin' of Jasprit Bumrah: 'I certainly get angry...'

Australia's No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne reckons that Sam Konstas got under the skin of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, which probably led to the latter mimicking the celebrations of the 19-year-old Aussie debutant. On Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sam Konstas registered his maiden fifty, using reverse sweeps and ramp shots to unsettle the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Australia's No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne reckons that Sam Konstas got under the skin of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (AFP)

On Day 3, Konstas was then seen rousing the crowd up when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli got out in quick succession. However, Konstas failed to get going in Australia's second innings as he was bowled through the gate by Jasprit Bumrah.

It was then Jasprit Bumrah's turn to rouse the crowd. Virat Kohli, who shoulder-barged Konstas on the opening day of the Test, was relatively quiet in his celebrations, and Bumrah did the bulk of the work.

“I’m pretty sure the young guy got under his skin a bit,” Labuschagne said at the post-match press conference.

“I certainly get angry when I ‘wang’ and I get reversed lapped (in the nets), let alone bowl it. So I’d say that that a bit of fair bit to do with it. Sam’s a very confident young player, and he really shows that, and I love that about him," he added.

Speaking further, Labuschagne said, "So (I’m sure) he’ll love getting in the contest, and he’ll love that Bumrah (has) revved it up, and I’m sure he’ll be ready to go for the next innings.”

'MCG pitch playing tricks'

Jasprit Bumrah was on the top of his game as he took four wickets to reduce Australia to 91/6 in the second innings. However, Marnus Labuschagne scored 70 runs, forming a valuable partnership with Pat Cummins to rescue Australia.

Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon have also put on over 50 runs for the tenth wicket to take Australia's lead past the 330-run mark.

“I can’t probably predict tomorrow, but I can just sort of talk about today. I think from the first innings, there was seam movement (and) obviously there was a lot there,” Labuschagne said.

“It was hard work in that first innings, especially the first 40 to 50 overs. But as the game’s gone on, the bounce has gotten (lower) and more inconsistent, so we’re just getting more balls hitting the stumps, more balls are skidding through, and we’re getting that coming through on the data," he added.

There are 98 overs slated to be bowled on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test. All four results are possible heading into the final day.

“I mean, that wicket was flat. There were some cracks appearing there from memory, but the wicket itself, the main part of the wicket, was really nice,” said Labuschagne.

“Ideally we would have liked to set India more in that game, and probably bowl a few less overs, but because we had to win, we had to risk it a little bit more," he added.