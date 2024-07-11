LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will meet for the second time in the 2024 Lanka Premier League. In the first clash between the two teams, Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by seven wickets. Kandy Falcons are at the bottom of the points table with four points, while the Jaffna Kings are the table-toppers with eight points. LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain(X)

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 14 OF 2024 LPL

LAST 5 MATCHES

Team Form Kandy Falcons L L L W L Jaffna Kings W W W L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR KANDY FALCONS VS JAFFNA KINGS

KANDY FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Kamindu Mendis

Allrounders: Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris

Bowlers: Kavindu Pathiratne, Kasun Rajitha, Shoriful Islam

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Statistical Performance (Kandy Falcons)

Dinesh Chandimal

In Kandy Falcons last match against Jaffna Kings, opening the innings, Dinesh Chamdimal slammed a 37-ball 89 which included seven sixes and eight boundaries.

HEADER: DINESH CHANDIMAL IN LPL

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Dinesh Chandimal 44 1306 35.29 139.52 7/0

2.Kasun Rajitha

Kandy Falcons brought in Kasun Rajitha in the last match who went wicketless but there would be high expectations from him in this match. In LPL, Rajitha has picked 32 wickets in 25 innings.

KASUN RAJITHA IN LPL

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Kasun Rajitha 25 32 14.84 8.04 19.90

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Kandy Falcons)

1. Andre Fletcher

In the last three matches, Andre Fletcher has scored two fifties. In 15 innings in the LPL, he has scored 469 runs at an average of 36.07.

2. Wanindu Hasaranga

An all-round player in the T20 format and is a real asset. Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the LPL who is also a handy bat in the middle-order.

Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)

1. Pathum Nissanka

In the match against Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka slammed 119 off 59 balls which was studded with 16 boundaries and six sixes. Nissanka has been in top form for Jaffna Kings this season.

PATHUM NISSANKA IN LPL

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Pathum Nissanka 27 781 28.92 131.26 5/1

2. Kusal Mendis

An attacking batter for Jaffna Kings in the top order. Kusal Mendis along with Nissanka make a deadly opening pair. In 42 innings in the LPL, Mendis has scored 1155 runs which include eight fifties.

KUSAL MENDIS IN LPL

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Kusal Mendis 42 1155 28.87 131.69 8/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)

1. Rilee Rossouw

LPL 2024 is the debut season for Rilee Rossouw. After having poor returns in the first few matches, Rossouw has regained form and in Jaffna's last match against Colombo Strikers, he scored an unbeaten century off 50 balls.

2. Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is the batting mainstay of the Jaffna Kings and like every other season he is raking up runs in this season of the Lanka Premier League. This season he has already scored 284 runs in six innings at an average of 47.33.

Team Head to Head

Kandy Falcons have already beaten Jaffna Kings in their first meeting of the 2024 Lanka Premier League season. In 10 matches, Kandy have won six fixtures while Jaffna have emerged victorious in four.

KANDY FALCONS V JAFFNA KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)

MATCHES KANDY WON JAFFNA WON NO RESULT

10 6 4 0

Venue and Pitch

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. Premadasa Stadium will host the final leg of the 2024 LPL season. The average first innings score at this venue is 151 and the average second innings score is 128.

MATCH PREDICTION

Jaffna Kings being the team in form will have edge over Kandy Falcons in the reverse fixture between the two teams. In the first match between both teams in LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons emerged victorious. Jaffna Kings have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal (C)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Angelo Mathews, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Kamindu Mendis

BOWLER – Shoriful Islam

ALL-ROUNDER – Dasun Shanaka