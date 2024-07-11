LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Check Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis.
Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will meet for the second time in the 2024 Lanka Premier League. In the first clash between the two teams, Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by seven wickets. Kandy Falcons are at the bottom of the points table with four points, while the Jaffna Kings are the table-toppers with eight points.
DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 14 OF 2024 LPL
LAST 5 MATCHES
|Team
|Form
|Kandy Falcons
|L L L W L
|Jaffna Kings
|W W W L W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR KANDY FALCONS VS JAFFNA KINGS
KANDY FALCONS likely XI
Batters: Kamindu Mendis
Allrounders: Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris
Bowlers: Kavindu Pathiratne, Kasun Rajitha, Shoriful Islam
JAFFNA KINGS likely XI
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka
Allrounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Bowlers: Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Statistical Performance (Kandy Falcons)
- Dinesh Chandimal
In Kandy Falcons last match against Jaffna Kings, opening the innings, Dinesh Chamdimal slammed a 37-ball 89 which included seven sixes and eight boundaries.
HEADER: DINESH CHANDIMAL IN LPL
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Dinesh Chandimal
|44
|1306
|35.29
|139.52
|7/0
2.Kasun Rajitha
Kandy Falcons brought in Kasun Rajitha in the last match who went wicketless but there would be high expectations from him in this match. In LPL, Rajitha has picked 32 wickets in 25 innings.
KASUN RAJITHA IN LPL
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Kasun Rajitha
|25
|32
|14.84
|8.04
|19.90
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Kandy Falcons)
1. Andre Fletcher
In the last three matches, Andre Fletcher has scored two fifties. In 15 innings in the LPL, he has scored 469 runs at an average of 36.07.
2. Wanindu Hasaranga
An all-round player in the T20 format and is a real asset. Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the LPL who is also a handy bat in the middle-order.
Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)
1. Pathum Nissanka
In the match against Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka slammed 119 off 59 balls which was studded with 16 boundaries and six sixes. Nissanka has been in top form for Jaffna Kings this season.
PATHUM NISSANKA IN LPL
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Pathum Nissanka
|27
|781
|28.92
|131.26
|5/1
2. Kusal Mendis
An attacking batter for Jaffna Kings in the top order. Kusal Mendis along with Nissanka make a deadly opening pair. In 42 innings in the LPL, Mendis has scored 1155 runs which include eight fifties.
KUSAL MENDIS IN LPL
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Kusal Mendis
|42
|1155
|28.87
|131.69
|8/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)
1. Rilee Rossouw
LPL 2024 is the debut season for Rilee Rossouw. After having poor returns in the first few matches, Rossouw has regained form and in Jaffna's last match against Colombo Strikers, he scored an unbeaten century off 50 balls.
2. Avishka Fernando
Avishka Fernando is the batting mainstay of the Jaffna Kings and like every other season he is raking up runs in this season of the Lanka Premier League. This season he has already scored 284 runs in six innings at an average of 47.33.
Team Head to Head
Kandy Falcons have already beaten Jaffna Kings in their first meeting of the 2024 Lanka Premier League season. In 10 matches, Kandy have won six fixtures while Jaffna have emerged victorious in four.
KANDY FALCONS V JAFFNA KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)
MATCHES KANDY WON JAFFNA WON NO RESULT
10 6 4 0
Venue and Pitch
The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. Premadasa Stadium will host the final leg of the 2024 LPL season. The average first innings score at this venue is 151 and the average second innings score is 128.
MATCH PREDICTION
Jaffna Kings being the team in form will have edge over Kandy Falcons in the reverse fixture between the two teams. In the first match between both teams in LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons emerged victorious. Jaffna Kings have 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI:
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal (C)
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka
Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Angelo Mathews, Fabian Allen
Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Kamindu Mendis
BOWLER – Shoriful Islam
ALL-ROUNDER – Dasun Shanaka
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay informed with the latest Cricket News, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings, and dive into player stats and rankings on the Crickit by HT website and app.