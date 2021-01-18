Legendary leg-spinner B S Chandrasekhar recovering, health condition stable
Former India cricketer B S Chandrasekhar, who has been admitted at a city hospital, is recovering well, his family said on Monday. "Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home on Wednesday or Thursday," his wife Sandhya Chandrasekhar Bhagwath told PTI.
The 75-year old legendary leg-spinner complained of "tiredness and fatigue" on Friday evening and his speech became a "little bit cluttered", according to her.
On advice of doctors that he needed neurological treatment, Mysuru-born Chandrasekhar, who lives in Bengaluru, was admitted in Aster RV Hospital, where he was kept in the emergency care unit for medical observation.
Sandhya informed that Chandra has now been shifted to regular ward and is now under physiotherapy. "There is some kind of blockage in the brain. It's a very, very minutest stroke", she said, adding, with medication he will probably be alright in a week or two.
"There is no problem. It's not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has a very strong willpower", Sandhya said. In his 16-year career, Chandrasekhar played 58 Test matches capturing 242 wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj claims maiden Test five-wicket-haul, ends India's 17-year-long wait
- Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, led from the front and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Siraj shines as India need 324 runs to win at Gabba
Brisbane Test - Tomorrow it will be about bowling in good areas: Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: India need 324 to win after Siraj claims maiden Test five-for
- India vs Australia: Siraj’s 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smith surpasses Sachin, Sehwag, becomes quickest to reach 7500 Test runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will be available to play for Pakistan again once Misbah and Co leave: Amir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test
- England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why hasn't he done certain things?' Shane Warne on Tim Paine's captaincy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-origin Australian businessman recalls 'ugly and blatant' racism at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant sings Hindi version of ‘Spiderman’ song on 4th day of Brisbane Test - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relaxed South Africa happy with security arrangements in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge captaincy accolade for Joe Root following England's 7-wicket win over SL
- England's win over Sri Lanka was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I'd like to thank him for showing trust in me’, Siraj thanks India teammate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: ‘The boy has become a man,’ Sehwag, Bishop hail Mohammed Siraj
- India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan’s 5/95 in 2003.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox