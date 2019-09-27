‘Let’s talk cricket,’ Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq shuts down question on Kashmir

cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq was recently named the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. He has been in the news recently after attending a press conference before the ODI series begins against Sri Lanka. He shared the details about his salary while confirming that he made no demands to the Pakistan Cricket Board and only wanted them to match the payment of previous coach Mickey Arthur.

However, there was a tough question posed to Misbah in the press conference which would have made the atmosphere silent. A journalist asked Misbah if the Pakistan cricket team intends highlight the Kashmir issue while citing the example of the Indian team wearing army caps after the Pulwama attack.

Misbah answered the question tactfully as he asked the journalist to stick to questions on the subject of cricket. Here is a video of the press conference:-

Misbah-ul-Haq "the whole of Pakistan has sympathies with Kashmir - but let's talk cricket" #PAKvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/lAMW0c9Itd — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 26, 2019

Earlier, Misbah had said that he did not perform any magic to get this job and just asked the board to pay him whatever the previous coach was earning.

“I’ve not performed any magic to get the jobs, I didn’t make any salary demands, I just asked them to pay me what they were paying the previous coach,” Misbah told reporters ahead of Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka on Friday.

While neither Misbah nor the PCB disclosed the exact amount the former captain is drawing for his dual role – the first time in Pakistan cricket – a report in Geo News did suggest Misbah has signed a whopping Rs. 2.8 million (monthly) deal with the PCB.

The former Pakistan captain is slated to receive around Rs 3.4 crore per annum for his period of three years for his dual role of head coach and chief selector, the report stated.

While it is considerably higher than the most of the coaches around the world, it is still a few notches below to India head coach Ravi Shastri, who reportedly bags somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore per annum according to a reports.

Reacting on Pakistan’s first home series in long time, Misbah said it will be up to all the cricket playing nations to take a step forward in the right direction.

“I think be it Pakistan, or any other country that has faced similar situation, we need to make sure cricket keeps going.”

“We need to do more, the world cricket needs to do more to make sure that we play series here on regular basis and cricket is not affected.

“We understand that this wasn’t an easy decision... but it is encouraging sign to see Sri Lanka coming here for series.”

Ten Sri Lankan players opted out of the tour over security fears but their cricket board confirmed the series after being assured of head-of-state-like security by the Pakistani government.

Misbah said a full-strength Sri Lanka team would have made it a more exciting contest but still expects a competitive white-ball series in front of packed stadiums.

“When you’re playing at home ground, you’re also different at emotional level. It will be an important moment for all the players,” the former Pakistan captain added.

All three ODIs between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are slated to be played at Karachi while the three T20 internationals will be played in Lahore on Oct. 5, 7 and 9

