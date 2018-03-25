Live cricket score - Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018 final: AFG start strong

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2018 will have new winners on Sunday when number one seed the West Indies and second-seeded Afghanistan will face each other in the final at the Harare Sports Club. This is Windies’ maiden appearance in the qualifiers after they failed to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by finishing outside the top eight on the ICC ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2017 cut-off. Afghanistan played in the qualifiers in 2009 in South Africa and finished fifth, but didn’t compete in the 2014 qualifier after having progressed to the 2015 World Cup by virtue of finishing second to Ireland in the ICC World Cricket League Championship. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018 final, here. (SA v AUS LIVE SCORE)

If you can’t view the full scorecard of Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018 final, then click here.