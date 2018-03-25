 Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town: SA aim to extend lead | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 25, 2018-Sunday
Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town: SA aim to extend lead

Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town, here. South Africa will resume from 238/5 -- with an overall lead of 294 -- on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia in Cape Town.

cricket Updated: Mar 25, 2018 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
AB de Villiers (R) will look to extend South Africa’s lead when they take to the field for the fourth day’s play of the Cape Town Test on Sunday. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town, here.
AB de Villiers (R) will look to extend South Africa’s lead when they take to the field for the fourth day’s play of the Cape Town Test on Sunday. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town, here. (REUTERS)

South Africa will look to build a big lead over Australia when the resume their second innings on Day 4 after half-centuries from Aiden Markram (84) and AB de Villiers (51*) propelled them to 238/5 at stumps on the third day of the third Test against at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. The third day was marred by a major controversy after Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was on cameras trying to tamper the ball. On Sunday. De Villiers and Quinton de Kock (29*) will look to extend South Africa’s 294-run lead. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town, here. (AFG v WI LIVE SCORE)

If you can’t see full scorecard of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town, click here.

