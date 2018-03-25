Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town: SA aim to extend lead

South Africa will look to build a big lead over Australia when the resume their second innings on Day 4 after half-centuries from Aiden Markram (84) and AB de Villiers (51*) propelled them to 238/5 at stumps on the third day of the third Test against at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. The third day was marred by a major controversy after Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was on cameras trying to tamper the ball. On Sunday. De Villiers and Quinton de Kock (29*) will look to extend South Africa’s 294-run lead. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4, Cape Town, here. (AFG v WI LIVE SCORE)

