Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 13, 2024 07:21 PM IST

LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers: Check Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Kandy Falcons have already won the first clash against Dambulla Sixers in the 2024 Lanka Premier League season. Both the teams had met in the 2023 LPL final where Kandy Falcons emerged victorious. In matches between the two sides across seasons, Kandy Falcons have dominated.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga during T20 World Cup 2024(AFP)
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga during T20 World Cup 2024(AFP)

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 14 OF 2024 LPL

LAST 5 MATCHES

TeamForm
Kandy FalconsL L L W L
Dambulla SixersL L L W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR KANDY FALCONS AND DAMBULLA SIXERS

KANDY FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake

Allrounders: Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Dinesh Chandimal

Bowlers: Kavindu Pathiratne, Kasun Rajitha, Shoriful Islam

DAMBULLA SIXERS likely XI

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Mark Chapman

Allrounders: Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi, Dushan Hemantha

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera, Lahiru Udara

Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

Statistical Performance (Kandy Falcons)

  1. Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis bats at a crucial position and is yet to make an impact barring one half-century this season. With the tournament moving into the business end, Mendis will have a huge role to play.

KAMINDU MENDIS IN LPL

PlayerInningsRunsAverageStrike rate50s/100s
Kamindu Mendis3164522.24116.633/0

2.Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is a match-winner in the T20 format because of his all-round skills. His bowling record in the Lanka Premier League speaks volumes about his ability.

WANINDU HASARANGA IN LPL

PlayerInningsWicketsStrike rateEconomy rateAverage
Wanindu Hasaranga4663166.3216.87

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Kandy Falcons)

1. Dinesh Chandimal

A prolific run-scorer top of the batting order for Kandy Falcons, Dinesh Chandimal has scored 1306 runs in the Lanka Premier League at an average of 35.29.

2. Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher has been in great form in this season of the Lanka Premier League. Opening the innings for Kandy this edition, Fletcher has scored 203 runs in six innings

Statistical Performance (Dambulla Sixers)

1. Kusal Perera

Kusal Perera has already made a great start to the 2024 LPL season which includes a century. In 28 innings in the LPL, Perera has scored 730 runs at a strike rate of 140.38.

KUSAL PERERA IN LPL

PlayerInningsRunsAverageStrike rate50/100
Kusal Mendis2873029.20140.384/1

2. Nuwan Pradeep

An experienced bowler who takes the responsibility of bowling in the crucial Powerplay overs. From 31 innings in the LPL, Nuwan Pradeep has picked 46 wickets at an average of 21.82.

NUWAN PRADEEP IN LPL

PlayerWicketsWicketsStrike rateEconomy rateAverage
Nuwan Pradeep314614.029.3321.82

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Dambulla Sixers)

1. Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman is having a great run in his debut Lanka Premier Season, where he has scored 189 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 154.91.

2. Nuwanidu Fernando

Nuwanidu Fernando with a brilliant record in the Lanka Premier League, is a vitag cog in Dambulla’s lineup. The allrounder who bats top of the order and with his experience has a huge role to play as the tournament moves to the business end.

Team Head to Head

In head-to-head record in 10 matches between the two teams, Kandy Falcons have won six and Dambulla Sixers four.

KANDY FALCONS V DAMBULLA SIXERS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)

MatchesKandy wonDambulla wonNo result
10640

Venue and Pitch

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. Premadasa Stadium will host the final leg of the 2024 LPL season. The average first innings score at this venue is 151 and the average second innings score is 128.

MATCH PREDICTION

Kandy Falcons dominate the head-to-head record and would have edge in the match against Dambulla Sixers on Monday. Kandy Falcons have 85% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal (VC)

Batters: Kamindu Mendis, Reeza Hendricks, Mark Chapman, Pavan Rathnayake

Allrounders: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Agha Salman

BOWLER – Shoriful Islam

ALL-ROUNDER – Nuwanidu Fernando

Stay informed with the latest Cricket News

