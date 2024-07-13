LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
LPL 2024, Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers: Check Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
Kandy Falcons have already won the first clash against Dambulla Sixers in the 2024 Lanka Premier League season. Both the teams had met in the 2023 LPL final where Kandy Falcons emerged victorious. In matches between the two sides across seasons, Kandy Falcons have dominated.
DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 14 OF 2024 LPL
LAST 5 MATCHES
|Team
|Form
|Kandy Falcons
|L L L W L
|Dambulla Sixers
|L L L W W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR KANDY FALCONS AND DAMBULLA SIXERS
KANDY FALCONS likely XI
Batters: Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake
Allrounders: Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Dinesh Chandimal
Bowlers: Kavindu Pathiratne, Kasun Rajitha, Shoriful Islam
DAMBULLA SIXERS likely XI
Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Mark Chapman
Allrounders: Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi, Dushan Hemantha
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera, Lahiru Udara
Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara
Statistical Performance (Kandy Falcons)
- Kamindu Mendis
Kamindu Mendis bats at a crucial position and is yet to make an impact barring one half-century this season. With the tournament moving into the business end, Mendis will have a huge role to play.
KAMINDU MENDIS IN LPL
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Kamindu Mendis
|31
|645
|22.24
|116.63
|3/0
2.Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga is a match-winner in the T20 format because of his all-round skills. His bowling record in the Lanka Premier League speaks volumes about his ability.
WANINDU HASARANGA IN LPL
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|46
|63
|16
|6.32
|16.87
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Kandy Falcons)
1. Dinesh Chandimal
A prolific run-scorer top of the batting order for Kandy Falcons, Dinesh Chandimal has scored 1306 runs in the Lanka Premier League at an average of 35.29.
2. Andre Fletcher
Andre Fletcher has been in great form in this season of the Lanka Premier League. Opening the innings for Kandy this edition, Fletcher has scored 203 runs in six innings
Statistical Performance (Dambulla Sixers)
1. Kusal Perera
Kusal Perera has already made a great start to the 2024 LPL season which includes a century. In 28 innings in the LPL, Perera has scored 730 runs at a strike rate of 140.38.
KUSAL PERERA IN LPL
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50/100
|Kusal Mendis
|28
|730
|29.20
|140.38
|4/1
2. Nuwan Pradeep
An experienced bowler who takes the responsibility of bowling in the crucial Powerplay overs. From 31 innings in the LPL, Nuwan Pradeep has picked 46 wickets at an average of 21.82.
NUWAN PRADEEP IN LPL
|Player
|Wickets
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Nuwan Pradeep
|31
|46
|14.02
|9.33
|21.82
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Dambulla Sixers)
1. Mark Chapman
Mark Chapman is having a great run in his debut Lanka Premier Season, where he has scored 189 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 154.91.
2. Nuwanidu Fernando
Nuwanidu Fernando with a brilliant record in the Lanka Premier League, is a vitag cog in Dambulla’s lineup. The allrounder who bats top of the order and with his experience has a huge role to play as the tournament moves to the business end.
Team Head to Head
In head-to-head record in 10 matches between the two teams, Kandy Falcons have won six and Dambulla Sixers four.
KANDY FALCONS V DAMBULLA SIXERS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)
|Matches
|Kandy won
|Dambulla won
|No result
|10
|6
|4
|0
Venue and Pitch
The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. Premadasa Stadium will host the final leg of the 2024 LPL season. The average first innings score at this venue is 151 and the average second innings score is 128.
MATCH PREDICTION
Kandy Falcons dominate the head-to-head record and would have edge in the match against Dambulla Sixers on Monday. Kandy Falcons have 85% chance of winning the match.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal (VC)
Batters: Kamindu Mendis, Reeza Hendricks, Mark Chapman, Pavan Rathnayake
Allrounders: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Chamindu Wickramasinghe
Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Agha Salman
BOWLER – Shoriful Islam
ALL-ROUNDER – Nuwanidu Fernando
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay informed with the latest Cricket News, India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings, and dive into player stats and rankings on the Crickit by HT website and app.