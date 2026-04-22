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LSG botch Jadeja-Ferreira mix-up as Rishabh Pant stumbles, fumbles and turns run-out into bizarre chaos

Amid the disciplined bowling display, the innings witnessed a moment of absolute chaos, with captain Rishabh Pant at the centre of a bizarre run-out blunder.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 09:35 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Lucknow Super Giants were spot on with their bowling plans on Wednesday in their IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. The pace trio of Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav picked up two wickets each, vindicating the decision to bowl first at home. However, amid the disciplined bowling display, the innings also witnessed a moment of absolute chaos, with captain Rishabh Pant at the centre of a bizarre run-out blunder.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, attempts unsuccessfully to run Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira out during the IPL 2026 match(AP)

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 15th over when Ravindra Jadeja tucked a slower delivery from Mayank Yadav towards square leg. Jadeja completed the first run and immediately called for a second, only to change his mind midway and send back Donovan Ferreira, who had already crossed the halfway mark.

LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026

Nicholas Pooran reacted quickly to the mix-up and aimed a throw at the striker’s end, but it went well wide. Pant rushed across to collect the ball and, in the process, inadvertently dislodged the bails. He eventually gathered the ball but stumbled and fumbled, adding to the confusion.

Ferreira’s reprieve, however, was short-lived. In the very next over, Prince Yadav struck to dismiss him for 20 off 19 balls.

Earlier in the innings, LSG’s pacers had reduced Rajasthan to 77 for five, with Shami extracting swing with the new ball and Mohsin removing the prized wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Jadeja then steadied the innings with a composed 43 off 29 balls, ensuring RR posted a competitive 159 for six in their 20 overs.

 
lucknow super giants ravindra jadeja rishabh pant
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / LSG botch Jadeja-Ferreira mix-up as Rishabh Pant stumbles, fumbles and turns run-out into bizarre chaos
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