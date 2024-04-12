LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Who will replace Mayank Yadav? Check Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals likely XIs

After managing to secure only one win from five matches, the Delhi Capitals are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. The 2020 finalts have had a thorny path so far as they look to get back to winning ways. While their batting order has been promising, the bowling unit has faltered considerably and failed to live up to the expectations. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium(AFP)

DC have found the groove in their batting order with their opening duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. While Rishabh Pant has grown in confidence with each passing innings, Tristan Stubbs also provides stability in the middle-order. However, DC would want their uncapped players – Abhishek Porel and Lalit Yadav – to step up.

Their major concern this year has been a loose bowling attack, though.

The Capitals have been smashed for 200+ scores twice this season by Kolkata Knight Riders (272) and Mumbai Indians (234). Their fiery right-arm pacer, Anrich Nortje, has not been able to find the sting and has been smashed all around the park.

Apart from him, pacers Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed have been average too. DC have somehow managed to hang in with the help of their spin unit backed by Kuldeep Yadav – who might make a comeback, as suggested by head coach Ricky Ponting – and Axar Patel, who have also not had the best of seasons so far.

DC’s likely playing XI if batting first

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

DC’s likely playing XI if bowling first

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jhye Richardson, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson

LSG look to continue from where they left off

Lucknow Super Giants have had a remarkable season so far. The KL Rahul-led team demolished the Gujarat Titans in their last encounter and will look to secure a fourth consecutive win in their favour. Their batting order has had a fair display with Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul, and Nicholas Pooran. LSG Marcus Stoinis looked impressive with the bat in his previous knock against the Titans and will look to carry the momentum.

Meanwhile, their bowling unit has been solid with the likes of Mayank Yadav, Naveen-Ul Haq, Krunal Pandya and Yash Thakur. However, with Mayank Yadav likely to miss the encounter due to injury, LSG will eye stellar performances from Matt Henry or Shamar Joseph.

LSG’s playing XI if bat first

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, M Siddharth

LSG’s playing XI if bowling first

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph/Matt Henry, M Siddharth

Impact Players: Marcus Stoinis, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry, M Siddharth