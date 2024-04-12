LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Who will replace Mayank Yadav? Check Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals likely XIs
LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals will be desperate to bring their campaign back on track against the Super Giants
After managing to secure only one win from five matches, the Delhi Capitals are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. The 2020 finalts have had a thorny path so far as they look to get back to winning ways. While their batting order has been promising, the bowling unit has faltered considerably and failed to live up to the expectations.
DC have found the groove in their batting order with their opening duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. While Rishabh Pant has grown in confidence with each passing innings, Tristan Stubbs also provides stability in the middle-order. However, DC would want their uncapped players – Abhishek Porel and Lalit Yadav – to step up.
Their major concern this year has been a loose bowling attack, though.
The Capitals have been smashed for 200+ scores twice this season by Kolkata Knight Riders (272) and Mumbai Indians (234). Their fiery right-arm pacer, Anrich Nortje, has not been able to find the sting and has been smashed all around the park.
Apart from him, pacers Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed have been average too. DC have somehow managed to hang in with the help of their spin unit backed by Kuldeep Yadav – who might make a comeback, as suggested by head coach Ricky Ponting – and Axar Patel, who have also not had the best of seasons so far.
DC’s likely playing XI if batting first
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
DC’s likely playing XI if bowling first
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jhye Richardson, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact players: Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson
LSG look to continue from where they left off
Lucknow Super Giants have had a remarkable season so far. The KL Rahul-led team demolished the Gujarat Titans in their last encounter and will look to secure a fourth consecutive win in their favour. Their batting order has had a fair display with Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul, and Nicholas Pooran. LSG Marcus Stoinis looked impressive with the bat in his previous knock against the Titans and will look to carry the momentum.
Meanwhile, their bowling unit has been solid with the likes of Mayank Yadav, Naveen-Ul Haq, Krunal Pandya and Yash Thakur. However, with Mayank Yadav likely to miss the encounter due to injury, LSG will eye stellar performances from Matt Henry or Shamar Joseph.
LSG’s playing XI if bat first
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, M Siddharth
LSG’s playing XI if bowling first
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph/Matt Henry, M Siddharth
Impact Players: Marcus Stoinis, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry, M Siddharth
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.