LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Live Score: Winner to ensure playoff qualification in Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans clash
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 Live Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants take on Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match. Follow LSG vs GT live score here
IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs GT Match Today: It's a clash of the Super Giants and Titans, it's a clash of the table toppers. Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have had a dream start to their journey in the Indian Premier League and are currently battling for the top spot in the points table. Captain Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have been in stellar form for GT while LSG has been driven by skipper Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Avesh Khan. These superstars will be in action again when LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 match gets underway at the MCA stadium in Pune.
Follow LSG vs GT live score, IPL 2022 here
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 06:24 PM
The impressive Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan has managed to make an impact in the pace heavy Lucknow’s bowling attack. He has bowled tight lines upfront in the powerplay and has bowled two maiden overs so far both have been the first over of the innings that too while defending a target.
Mohsin’s economy rate of 5.35 is the best among all the pacers who have bowled minimum 10 overs in IPL 2022.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 06:18 PM
LSG vs GT Live: Pune insights
The LSG vs GT will take place at the MCA stadium in Pune, which has offered pretty good pitches so far in the tournament.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 06:13 PM
IPL live score, LSG vs GT: Winner guaranteed a playoff spot
Apart from the incentive of rising to the top of the table, today's LSG vs GT IPL 2022 match is also likely to give us the first team to ensure qualification for the playoffs. Both LSG and GT are tied at 16 points apiece and whoever wins today's big-ticket encounter will confirm a top four finish and also a spot in the playoffs.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 06:08 PM
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live: KL Rahul the key
With 451 runs in so far in IPL 2022, LSG captain KL Rahul is on the second spot of IPL orange cap list awarded to the top run-getter of the season. Rahul, however, must be wary of Mohammed Shami, who had got him out for a golden duck the last time these two teams met at the start of the tournament.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 05:55 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score: Hardik Pandya's contrasting records
Hardik Pandya with 333 runs is the leading run getter for GT and 70% of these runs have come while batting first (236/333).
There is huge difference between his numbers in chases compared to setting up the total. Hardik’s average of 19.40 is the 5th lowest among all the batters who have batted minimum of 5 innings in chases in 2022.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 05:47 PM
IPL live score, LSG vs GT: Momentum with LSG
The Lucknow Super Giants come into this encounter with a hat-trick of wins behind their back. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have lost two on the bounce.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 05:40 PM
LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Live: What happened last time?
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants started their IPL journey by taking on each other towards the end of March. In that sew-saw encounter, Rahul Tewatia's brilliant inning snatched the victory for Gujarat in the last over.
-
Tue, 10 May 2022 05:34 PM
LSG vs GT Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the all-important encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titants at the MCA Stadium in Pune today. LSG are currently at the top of the table based on net run rate but today's match could change that scenario.