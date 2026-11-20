Mahela Jayawardene, the former Sri Lanka captain, was appointed as Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket on Friday for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (File image) (Getty)

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Jayawardene, who stepped down as head coach of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians earlier this year, will now be overseeing all cricketing matters for Delhi's women's team, including team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development.

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The legendary Sri Lankan player is regarded as one of the finest batters to have ever played the sport, representing the national team in 149 Tests, and 448 ODIs, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} He was also a part of the side that won the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, beating India in the final. Since transitioning to a coaching career, he has built a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in the sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was also a part of the side that won the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, beating India in the final. Since transitioning to a coaching career, he has built a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in the sport. {{/usCountry}}

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“Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women’s cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team. The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women’s game, and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team," Jayawardene said in an official statement.

“My focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together,” he added.

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Jayawardene is not new to the Capitals franchise, having represented the team in the IPL. The Capitals was the last team Jayawardene played for in the IPL, in 2012 and 2013.

He was involved with the Mumbai Indians until IPL 2026 before parting ways with the franchise earlier this year. Jayawardene was then succeeded by Kieron Pollard as the head coach for the five-time champions.