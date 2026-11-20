KL Rahul remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand, but the opening batter was handed a lucky break in the seventh over of India's innings after the hosts decided not to review a not-out decision. India's KL Rahul plays a shot during day two of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and India. (AFP) New Zealand would rue the costly error as Rahul is now set at the crease and will resume India's innings on Day 3, batting on 52. Had the hosts taken the review, Rahul would have departed for just five, and there would have been no 130-run opening stand between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The incident happened on the fourth delivery of the seventh over. Matt Henry wrapped Rahul on the pads, and there was a huge appeal from the pacer and the slip cordon. However, umpire Kumar Dharmasena didn't budge and gave it not out. Also Read: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal lead India's solid response after Henry Nicholls' century takes New Zealand to 368

Deep Dive Why was KL Rahul given a lucky escape against New Zealand in the first Test? What did the replays show about KL Rahul’s LBW appeal? How did KL Rahul’s escape affect India’s first-Test innings?

Tom Latham, the skipper, contemplated taking the review, but eventually decided against it, with one second left on the timer. The replays then showed that New Zealand should have taken the review, as Rahul was plumb. There was no bat involved, and the ball tracker showed that the impact was in line with the off-stump, with the ball going on to smash the middle and off-stump. A classic three reds.