Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal burnished his soaring reputation Sunday with a majestic unbeaten 141 as India piled on the runs to take the first Test in Perth away from Australia. Majestic Jaiswal 141 not out as India pile pain on Australia

At lunch on day three the visitors were 275-1, a commanding 321-run lead on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate and get harder to bat on.

Devdutt Padikkal was not-out 25 alongside the 22-year-old Jaiswal, with Australia's only joy the wicket of KL Rahul for 77.

His demise snapped a 201-run opening partnership, a record for India in Australia.

The visitors resumed with a 218-run advantage after seizing control on day two with a gutsy batting performance.

Jaiswal and Rahul had survived the entire third session after Australia were dismissed for 104 in reply to India's 150, and they picked up where they left off.

Padding up on 172-0, Jaiswal took a risky single off Josh Hazlewood's opening ball to signal their attacking intent before two boundaries from Mitchell Starc's first over.

The left-hander Jaiswal, who began on 90, reached three figures from 205 balls with a extraordinary six off Hazlewood, hitting the boundary marker on the full and raising his arms in the air as Rahul embraced him.

It was his fourth ton in his 15th Test and first in Australia.

Since scoring 171 on debut against the West Indies in 2023, Jaiswal has cemented his place at the top of the order with an eye-opening 214 not out against England this year catapulting him to stardom.

With the sun beating down, Australia finally earned some reward for their toil in the next over with Rahul feathering Starc to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Playing in place of Rohit Sharma, who stayed home for the birth of his second child, the 32-year-old did a stellar job supporting his young partner, negotiating 176 balls.

Skipper Rohit is set to return for the second Test in Adelaide, posing a headache for selectors after Rahul made his case to be retained.

