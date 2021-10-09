Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad
cricket

Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Shoaib Malik, 39, captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009.
Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad(TWITTER)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Reuters | , Lahore, Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will make his sixth appearance at the Twenty20 World Cup later this month after being recalled to the squad on Saturday to replace injured middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood.

Maqsood was ruled out of the showpiece tournament after suffering a lower back injury in a domestic match earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form," chief selector Muhammad Wasim said.

"We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport."

"...we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad."

Malik, 39, captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009.

The all-rounder missed the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies but featured in the last three editions.

RELATED STORIES

This was the fourth change to Pakistan's original squad, coming a day after they drafted in former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on Oct. 24 in Dubai.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup pakistan cricket team shoaib mallik
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Australia beat India by 4 wickets in 2nd women's T20I

‘He showed lack of class’: Vaughan slams Paine for comments on Root

‘Our cricket is ruined because of too much focus on India-Pakistan matches’

T20 World Cup: Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood ruled out
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP