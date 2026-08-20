Manav Suthar urged ‘not to go to the IPL’ after leading India to Test win in Galle: ‘Don’t change your strength'

Manav Suthar has all the makings of a legendary spinner and can go a long way in helping India become a strong force once again in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner is just two Tests old, but conversations have already started on how he can become a successor to Ravindra Jadeja. The 24-year-old returned with 10 wickets in the Galle Test, including six scalps in the second innings, to help India win the series opener against Sri Lanka by 165 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara wants Manav Suthar to brave the lure of IPL (HT_PRINT)

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Suthar had previously made his Test debut earlier this year in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. There, too, he had picked up a fifer. Looking at the recent performances of the young spinner, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara made a plea to Suthar, urging him not to go chasing after the lure of an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

The Indian management was also urged by Pujara to retain Suthar, as the latter has it in him to become a red-ball specialist and serve the country for a long time.

Deep Dive What led Manav Suthar to avoid focusing on the IPL after his success in Tests? Manav Suthar has been advised to concentrate on his Test cricket career and not be lured by the Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts, emphasizing the importance of maintaining his strengths as a red-ball specialist. Why do some believe Manav Suthar can be a long-term asset for India's Test team? Suthar has demonstrated exceptional skills as a left-arm spinner, achieving back-to-back five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests, which positions him as a promising successor to established players like Ravindra Jadeja. How did Manav Suthar's performance impact India's World Test Championship standings? By securing 10 wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka, Suthar helped India win and earn 12 crucial points, positively influencing their position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Also Read: Shubman Gill can't keep calm, goes gaga over Manav Suthar after astonishing Galle display: ‘Can play for India for long’

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{{^usCountry}} “Try to preserve him. We have had this discussion in the past that, yes, all the young players might want to play the shorter format, but India should be looking to preserve him for the Test format. Yes, he might want to play the IPL, but don't go there. I mean, yes, if he gets the opportunity to play the IPL, that's fine, but don't change your strength,” Pujara said on the Sony Sports Network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Try to preserve him. We have had this discussion in the past that, yes, all the young players might want to play the shorter format, but India should be looking to preserve him for the Test format. Yes, he might want to play the IPL, but don't go there. I mean, yes, if he gets the opportunity to play the IPL, that's fine, but don't change your strength,” Pujara said on the Sony Sports Network. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think he doesn't need to change his bowling much. Just when it comes to white-ball cricket, you need to have that flatter trajectory, and I don't mind him playing in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL, if he's successful in the IPL, that is fine, but don't change your strength,” he added.

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Speaking of Suthar, he's currently contracted with Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. He has played only five matches in the tournament so far, taking two wickets. Four of those appearances came in the 2026 season. The other one was in the 2024 edition.

‘No need to change’

The former India No.3 in Tests added that Suthar's biggest quality is his willingness to bowl slow and flight the ball to tempt batters into going for the big shot.

“For someone like Manav Suthar, who is flighting the ball, who is willing to go a little slower, when it comes to red-ball cricket, you don't need to change that. Don't change yourself just for the IPL. I can understand, but don't change your natural ability, which is to flight the ball," said Pujara.

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“When you look at his bowling in the first innings and even while the ball was new, he was willing to flight the ball, put the ball in the right areas. The way he has bowled, I think India has found a proper left-arm spinner who will be there in the squad for a long time,” he added.

Speaking of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka, the former wrapped up the Test in the second session on the fifth and final day. Rain was predicted for the final day, but Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the visitors didn't have to sweat much in order to go 1-0 up.

With this win, India earned much-needed WTC points, and the team will now hope for a whitewash when they take the field against Sri Lanka for the second Test, beginning August 23 in Colombo.

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