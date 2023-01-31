MSSA U-16 Manorambai Apte tournament: Ira stars as Sharadashram Vidyamandir beat Vasant Vihar to clinch title

Ira Jadhav scored a swashbuckling century as Sharadashram Vidyamandir (English) beat Vasant Vihar High School by 138 runs to emerge victorious in the MSSA Under-16 Girls Manorambai Apte tournament on Tuesday.

Ira scored 119 runs off just 59 balls with the help of 20 fours and two sixes. Her 185-run stand for the second wicket with Sarathi Bhakare (56, 41b; 5x4) enabled Sharadashram post 210 for six in their quota of 20 overs. In reply, Vasant Vihar folded up for just 72 runs.

Former Test player Jayantilal Kenia was the chief guest for the prize distribution function held at the Parsee Gymkhana. Ira was adjudged the best batter for which she received ₹5,000 while her teammate Prisha Deorukhkar, who picked up three for five in the final, was voted as the best bowler.

Brief scores: Final: Sharadashram Vidyamandir (English) 210/6 in 20 overs (Ira Jadhav 119, Sarathi Bhakare 56) beat Vasant Vihar High School, Thane 72 in 16.4 overs (Prisha Deorukhkar 3/5, Madhura Dhadke 2/15, Mugdha Parte 2/4) by 138 runs; Semi-finals: Vasant Vihar High School 111/2 in 15 overs (Sharvari More 44*, Saee Bhide 32*) beat St Columba High School 75/5 in 15 overs (Sharvari More 2/21) by 36 runs; Parag English School 37 in 9.5 overs (Madhura Dhaoke 3/5, Kavya Dhadve 2/10) lost to Sharadashram Vidyamandir 41/2 in 7.1 overs by 8 wickets

Times Shield: Naik's century helps Route Mobile reach 310 in final

Nikhil Naik’s (144*, 124b; 14x4, 6x6) unbeaten century helped Route Mobile post 310 in their first innings against Nirlon Sports Club on Day One of the Times Shield ‘B’ Division final at MCA's BKC ground on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Route Mobile Ltd 310 in 73.3 overs (Vaishnav Narvekar 44, Aditya Srivastava 55, Nikhil Naik 144*; Yashraj Malap 2/73, Nipun Panchal 2/57, Hemant Buchade 4/57, Salman Khan 2/93) vs Nirlon Sports Club

MFA League: Waves FC emerge Second Division champs

Waves Football Club defeated South Mumbai United 5-4 in the tie-breaker to lift the Second Division title of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on Tuesday. The match had ended 3-3 in regulation time.

Results: Final: Waves FC 5 (Sunny Koli 2, Tushar Nagi, Nishant Parab, Manish Koli) beat South Mumbai United 4 (Rajveer Kesri, Jonathan Poojari, Kailash Choudary, Omkar Shinde); Third place: Rudra Soccer Star Youth 2 (Rohit Kanojia 2) beat Youth Soccer Academy 0.

MCC Pro-40 League brief scores: MCC (Red) 192 (Sagar Sethi 73, Aditya VS 30; Ritwik Mohanty 2/23, Saurabh Paswan 2/25, Suhal Ansari 2/9) lost to MCC (Orange) 193/7 (Vijay Chaudhary 55, Shoaib Khan 44, Raj Kumar 29) by 3 wickets; JSF Club 230/9 (Aadil Kagalwala 63, Ismail Kazi 41*; Arjun CH 3/30, Chetan Wagh 2/29) lost to MCC (Black) 231/6 (Daksh Burman 78*, Yash Ramchandani 57) by 4 wickets; B4S Club 290/6 (Ankush Pawan 90, Harsh Patil 75; Rambhajan Rajbhar 2/46, Pawan Sanghani 2/60) bt MCC (Red) 144 (Amit Chauhan 57; Aayush Iyer 4/11, Yashin Shaikh 3/23) by 146 runs

350 players to participate in Junior National Carrom championship

Around 350 players from 20 states will take part in the 47th LIC-Junior National Carrom Championship which will kick-off from Wednesday.

Organised by the Maharashtra Carrom Association, the event will be held at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall at Shivaji Park till February 4.