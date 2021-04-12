Home / Cricket / Markram, Klaasen leads South Africa to easy T20 win over Pakistan
cricket

Markram, Klaasen leads South Africa to easy T20 win over Pakistan

Stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen made 36 not out from 21 balls to see the Proteas to 141-4 and past Pakistan's 140-9 with six overs to spare.
AP |
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 09:58 PM IST
South Africa's captain Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot ball.(AP)

South Africa leveled the Twenty20 series against Pakistan 1-1 with a six-wicket win in the second game on Monday.

Stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen made 36 not out from 21 balls to see the Proteas to 141-4 and past Pakistan's 140-9 with six overs to spare.

Opener Aiden Markram set up South Africa's big win with 54 from 30 balls at the top. He hit seven fours and three sixes and South Africa cruised from there.

Legspinner Usman Qadir gave South Africa a brief scare with the wickets of Markram and Pite van Biljon (2) in the space of two overs.

Klaasen and George Linde (20 not out) took the hosts home with an unbroken stand of 49.

Pakistan was 10-2 in the third over and struggled to set a big total despite a run-a-ball 50 from captain Babar Azam and 32 from the 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez.

Linde took 3-23 with his left-arm spin and seam bowler Lizaad Williams 3-35 in his second international appearance.

The third game of the four-game series is on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Hooda in awe of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul's batting

Babar smashes record-breaking 122 in Pakistan victory

Kohli fumes, smashes boundary cushion in agony after getting out - WATCH

DC await Nortje's 2nd RT-PCR test result even as Rabada joins training
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP