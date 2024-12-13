Marnus Labuschagne fires back at David Warner, challenges him to 'check' his claim: 'Everyone's here to write articles'

Marnus Labuschagne hasresponded to comments made by his former Australian teammate-turned-commentator David Warner after a challenging start to the ongoing Test series against India. Labuschagne, who faced criticism following two low scores in the first Test loss, found crucial form in the second Test in Adelaide, scoring a vital 64 in Australia’s victory. The innings not only helped Australia secure the win but also gave Labuschagne some breathing room with the selectors. Marnus Labuschagne challenged David Warner to check on his criticism following the Adelaide Test(AP)

However, Warner had criticised Labuschagne's awareness in his dismissal during the first Test, particularly his caught-behind in the gully, suggesting a lack of situational understanding.

“I’m still not convinced with Marnus. I don’t think that was anywhere near what we know he’s capable of.

"He might have got a couple out of the middle, got a couple of freebies, batted well that night to get through but they bowled poorly. So from that perspective, he had the best conditions to come out and bat in. But he got out the same way he always does get out when he gets over 50, hits it straight to gully," Warner told Fox Cricket.

Labuschagne, in response to Warner's criticism, challenged Warner to “check” the number of times he had been dismissed at gully. The Australian right-handed batter stated that Warner might “have to look” at his comment.

“I'd like to see him check how many times I’ve been caught at gully, because apparently I get out there every week," Labuschagne told News Corp (via The Roar).

“I’ve looked back and I think I can only remember getting caught at gully twice. So I might have to have a look at Bull’s (Warner’s) comment there. But like I said, everyone’s here to write newspapers, write articles," Labuschagne added.

Brisbane Test begins December 14

The third Test of the series will begin at the Gabba from Saturday, as India will look to regain momentum after a tough 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide last week. Rohit Sharma's men, however, will look to take inspiration from their previous Test outing in Gabba, where the side ended Australia's prolific unbeaten Test run at the venue since 1989, defeating the side at its fortress and clinching the series 2-1 during the 2020/21 tour.